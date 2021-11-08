Dagenham boxers impress at Halstead and Newham shows

Dagenham boxer Harry Carter beat Luke Smee (Halstead and Essex Uni) via unanimous decision at the Halstead ABC Boxing Show.

Carter started fast, using his jab and winning the first round comfortably, but the Halstead boxer tried to make ground by pushing Carter back in the second round.

The Dagenham boxer stepped his game up to win the second and after two fast rounds, Harry was feeling the pace, but still had the will to win; he pushed on to win the last and all five judges' unanimous decision.

Fellow club mate Amaan Mohammad dropped a unanimous verdict to Regan Jackson-Smith (Halstead and Essex Uni).

Amaan didn’t get into his stride against the very skilful Halstead boxer.

Despite Mohammad’s grit and determination, the Halstead boxer beat him over three competitive rounds where the two were evenly matched.

Jayden Slade (Dagenham) beat Billy Martin (Newham ABC) via unanimous points decision after a very even affair at the Newham ABC Boxing Show at the Dagenham Roundhouse.

Slade used effective feints, then countered with his rear hand, while outboxing the lively Martin over all three rounds.

The eagerly awaited England Boxing NAC Senior Championship entry weigh-in and draw took place for the London Region at White Hart Lane Boxing Academy, Tottenham on Saturday.

Dagenham had three entries in the two-tier championships. In the senior elite championships, Billy Adams will meet Adem Benchemam (Stonebridge ABC) in a straight London final for the 56kg regional title at Five Star ABC on Saturday, November 20.

Adams recently beat Benchemam at Dagenham's last boxing show via a second-round stoppage, and a win would put Adams into the national quarter-finals.

Meanwhile, in the Senior Developments Championship (for boxers with between 5-20 bouts), the club has two entries.



Michael Omokayode - 64kg, will meet Kieran Fowler (Islington BC) in the London quarter-finals on Friday, November 12 at The Roundhouse, Dagenham.



Darren Bailey - 56kg, is set to meet Callum McCarthy (Dale Youth ABC) in the London semi-final on Thursday, November 18 at the same venue.