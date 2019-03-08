Search

Dagenham Boxing Club members in action at national championships

PUBLISHED: 14:00 04 November 2019

Dagenham Boxing club members at their awards earlier this year (Pic: Dan O'Sullivain)

Archant

Three Dagenham Boxing Club members were in action at the National Association of Boys & Girls Clubs Championships on Sunday.

First up at the Roundhouse was Amaan Mohammad, who met West Ham's Makka Arbi for the 50kg Class A Title.

In an even contest, Mohammad landed with some excellent single shots but it was Arbi who was the busier fighter and ultimately landed more punches to grab a unanimous points victory.

Next to compete was Awais Khan, who stepped up at short notice to contest the London 49kg Class C title against Churchill ABC's Harry Mullins.

Khan started swiftly, boxing well with some neat counter punches to edge the first round.

But he tired in the second and Mullins upped his work rate to level it.

In the third, Mullins piled on the pressure, throwing lots of punches to win on a unanimous verdict.

Finally, Darren Bailey was unlucky to drop a split decision against reigning Southern Area champion Uzaire Maqbool in the 52kg Class C London final.

Maqbool started at a blistering pace, throwing lots of combinations, but Bailey responded with his own clean punches.

In the second, Bailey was landing the cleaner punches but Maqbool continued to press forward and the bout was in the balance going into the third.

The pair went toe-to-toe in a crowd lifting final round, both sharing success, but it was Maqbool who grabbed the regional title via the slimmest of split decisions.

Meanwhile, Akash Bhangal and Sophie Locke moved forward to the national quarter-finals thanks via walkover.

