Dagenham Boxing duo progress in National semi-finals

Published: 12:09 PM October 13, 2021

Dagenham’s two Junior Championship entries battled for their place in the National Semi Finals at the Royal Harbour Academy, in Ramsgate on Saturday.

Harry Carter and Kaizer Syed were in action against opposition from the Southern Counties ABA.

Syed met Cameron Pooley (Hastings West Hill ABC) in a very evenly contested bout.

It was Syed who made good use of his reach and height advantage to edge in front in the first round.

But Pooley hit back in the second round with fast combinations to level the scores, going into the third and final round.

It was Syed who upped the pace, with fast two fisted attacks to secure his place in the National Junior Cadet 52kg Semi-final, in Nottingham this weekend, via a 4-1 Split decision.

Club mate Harry Carter met Jack Carter (Wiseman Boxing) in a thrilling contest, where Harry’s pressure was met with excellent counter boxing by the Southern Counties boxer.

Despite a massive effort to turn the tables by Harry, it was Jack Carter who moves into the National semi-final, with a unanimous decision.