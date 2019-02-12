Slade claims maiden success in Dagenham colours

Jayden Slade (right) of Dagenham BC (pic: Dagenham BC) Archant

The latest news from the Dagenham Boxing Club

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Dagenham’s Jayden Slade continued his upward trajectory with an impressive success over Newham rival Ashley Carver on Friday.

Slade was competing on a Newham show that was being held at The Roundhouse in Dagenham.

Against home hope Carver, Slade was unable to land the cleaner shots in the first round, but recovered after finding his range in the second and made contact with some eye-catching punches.

The bout continued to be close right up until the final bell, with Slade eventually being named winner by split decision.

It was the youngster’s first success in Dagenham colours and the joy on his face was clear to see when the decision was announced.

Slade was joined on the show by club colleague Frankie Toms, who was taking part in his third skills bout in two weeks.

Toms was joined in the ring by Aman Shahak of Dale Youth, with the pair demonstrating good skills, neat footwork and solid defence throughout the fight.

On Sunday, Kieron Weedon travelled to a show hosted by Guildford City to take on home hope Tyler Hobson in a lightweight contest.

Weedon started brightly, looking sharp and fast as he landed some clean shots in the opening exchanges.

Hobson, though, came back into the bout in the second round and had the backing from his home crowd.

Both boxers began to tire at the end of the second round of a gruelling contest, with Weedon’s grit and determination seeing him through in the third.

That battling spirit may ultimately have won the Dagenham man the bout as Weedon was named the victor by unanimous decision.

Sonny Flack, Dagenham’s sole entry in the National Junior Cadets Championship, progressed to the quarter-finals at the weekend without even landing a punch.

Flack was afforded a walkover through the London rounds of the national competition, taking him through to the last eight.

The Dagenham youngster will continue his quest for national glory at The Roundhouse on March 17 when he will hope to receive good backing at home.