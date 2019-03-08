Dagenham's Carter crowned London Schools champion as youngster shines in Feltham

Harry Carter of Dagenham Boxing Club (pic: Dagenham BC) Archant

The latest news from the Dagenham Boxing Club

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Dagenham Boxing Club's Harry Carter had something to celebrate last week after winning the London Schools Championship Class B title at 41.5kg.

Carter was one of four Dagenham hopes in action in the regional finals, with Patrick Kerrigan, Bruce Parker and Jude Binding joining him in Feltham.

After being awarded a bye through to the final, Carter took Eddie McDonagh of White Hart Lane for the title.

The industrious Carter worked relentlessly to land the last punch in each exchange, with the bout itself a frantic one in which both boxers enjoyed success.

Carter's greater fitness and determination gave him the victory and the London regional title.

The Dagenham hope now waits to find out who he will meet in the national semi-finals in Bristol on May 11.

There was disappointing for Carter's club colleague Jude Binding, though, as he lost his Class B final at 52kg to miss out on the London title.

You may also want to watch:

Binding faced Anthony McDonagh of Churchill's in what was an evenly-matched contest.

Binding started well and landed some classy shots, but McDonagh came back into the bout and finished strong to edge the verdict.

Kerrigan and Parker, meanwhile, both had to earlier come through semi-finals to have a chance of fitting for a regional title.

At 50kg in the Class B category, Kerrigan beat Smallholdings' Johnny Connors by majority verdict after an entertaining tussle.

That took the Dagenham prospect through to the final where he lost to Dale Youth's Jamie Ward.

Kerrigan pushed his opponent all the way to the final bell, but Ward was able to use his height and reach advantage to good effect.

Parker, meanwhile, progressed to the Class B final at 52kg after beating Smallholdings foe Bilal Grairi.

Next up for the Dagenham man was Earlsfield rival Jeziah Viera and the pair met in a close contest, with the youngsters evenly matched in all departments.

Both boxers landed their fair share of leather, but it was Viera who caught the judges' eyes with his more accurate combinations to edge the verdict.