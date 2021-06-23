Dagenham & Redbridge extend the contract of Myles Weston

Published: 9:02 AM June 23, 2021

Dagenham & Redbridge have confirmed that experienced winger Myles Weston has extended his contract at the club.

The 33-year-old joined the Daggers following his departure from Ebbsfleet United and has been a regular first team player for the Daggers, appearing 29 times for the club throughout the 2020/21 season.

Weston started his career in the academy set ups at Arsenal and Charlton Athletic, before featuring for Notts County, Brentford, Gillingham, Southend United, Wycombe Wanderers and Ebbsfleet United.

Daryl McMahon had this to say following the news: "I'm over the moon to have Westy with us again. He was a very consistent performer for us last year, getting the most assists for the club. Myles is also one of the most productive wide-men in the division when you look at his stats across the season.

"On top of him being excellent for us on the pitch he's outstanding in the changing room - a real leader, winner, and standard-setter that we're delighted to keep hold of."