Fans blog: Jekyll and Hyde performances for Daggers

Published: 9:28 AM February 6, 2021

Dagenham and Redbridge manager Daryl McMahon during Dagenham & Redbridge vs Altrincham, Vanarama National League Football at the Chigwell Construction Stadium on 12th December 2020 - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

Let’s start at the very beginning of the week and just hours after my last fan blog was published; an hour prior to kick-off – the signing of Mo Sagaf was announced.

The attacking midfielder, who is well-travelled, following spells at the likes of Barking and Braintree as well as Ipswich U23s and most recently at Carlisle United - was drafted in to bring a different dimension to the Daggers midfield.

However, he failed to provide that in his 45-minute debut against Chesterfield; in a rather underwhelming performance, where he started in that advanced midfield position.

The first half, in which Sagaf featured, saw the Daggers dealt a huge slice of luck early on as the Spireites’ Tom Whelan was dismissed.

Although, the ten-man visitors managed to find the lead after another episode in a series of ‘defensive errors’ committed so far this campaign by Daryl McMahon’s side.

You may also want to watch:

Now, I spoke last time about the Jekyll & Hyde performances the Daggers have put in of late (from game to game); but this display saw the men in red and blue take the potion every few minutes.

As moments later, one of the best worked moves of the season saw Scott Wilson find the net on his return to the Starting XI. That, we thought, would see the Daggers kick on and pick up some much-needed three points – however, Asante was soon to find the back of the net with ease.

This, again just before the half-time whistle, but a saviour was to cometh for the Daggers gaffer, McMahon, in the form of Sam Deering who submitted his second goal of the season entry with yet another wonder-strike.

That was to prove the decisive equaliser in a frustrating game for the Daggers, since the tenth minute Whelan dismissal – it seemed there for the taking. I’d file the draw under ‘two points dropped’ due to the man advantage and the chance we had to take three points – heading into a tough February run of fixtures.

Before I get into the fixture list, I’ll turn to matters off the pitch and the funding saga ‘#GrantsNotLoans’ which looks to be reaching a climax. Clubs given the resolutions to vote on this week: to null & void the season or continue, as well as whether each step should decide their fates individually.

during Dagenham & Redbridge vs Ebbsfleet United, Buildbase FA Trophy Football at the Chigwell Construction Stadium on 19th December 2020 - Credit: David Loveday/TGS Photo

We know the Daggers are continuing their lobbying of the DCMS for grant funding but, as of the time of writing, their voting intention is not yet known. In the meantime, given clubs have 28 days to submit their resolutions, we return to matters on the pitch and today – the Daggers travel to Wales.

Wrexham the hosts, the league table remains compact but the welsh side are still in a strong position – 8th and in good stead for the play-off race. So the Dragons, who have just yesterday seen a well-documented takeover completed by Hollywood stars - face off against fellow American-owned side in Dagenham.

You’d say the visitors are the underdogs, but the Dragons can be slain, as they have been seven times this season. The Daggers have had time to sharpen their blades with no midweek action following the 2-2 home draw.

The big games keep coming for Dagenham, as Notts County await on Tuesday at an unusual kick-off time of 6pm. The Magpies are flying relatively high in 6th -looking to return to the football league at the second time of asking – going into this one following back-to-back wins.

Now, I’d expect the Daggers to put in some good performances this week, especially after a week’s rest in which they could recuperate and reset – though I am not expecting a dominant performance.

The wins are essential for Dagenham as the top teams look to set themselves apart from the rest of the league; so I’d take four points this week as a great outcome. The Daggers in real danger of falling behind if they don’t pick up some form soon.

At least one win imperative in my view for Daryl McMahon, still under pressure from the supporters, and the team itself – to prove they’re up to the task handed down.

An exciting and challenging week of action ahead, let’s enjoy it as off-field matters are hopefully soon resolved.

Until next time, stay safe and Come On You Daggers!