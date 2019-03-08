Search

Dagenham’s Flack primed for national semi-final

PUBLISHED: 10:00 20 March 2019

The latest news from the local boxing scene (pic: David Davies/PA)

The latest news from the local boxing scene (pic: David Davies/PA)

PA Archive/PA Images

The latest news from the Dagenham Boxing Club

Dagenham’s Sonny Flack is gearing up for a busy weekend that sees him compete in the finals of the National Junior & Cadet Championships.

The semi-finals and final of the national competition are due to take place in Rotherham this weekend, with the best talent from across the country competing.

Flack has already impressed in previous rounds to win through to the semi-finals and is fully deserving of his place in the final four.

The Dagenham youngster is due to meet Albion rival Jake Thurston in the semi-final at 63kg on Saturday, with the final taking place the following day.

Flack is no stranger to national semi-finals, with Saturday’s bout set to be his third bout at that stage at national level.

The Dagenham hope will aim to use his previous experience to his advantage as he looks to collect what would be a first-ever national title. It looks set to be a crucial weekend for Flack.

