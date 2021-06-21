News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Goalkeeper Elliot Justham signs new contract extension with Dagenham

Jacob Ranson

Published: 4:40 PM June 21, 2021   
Dagenham & Redbridge goalkeeper Elliot Justham

Dagenham & Redbridge goalkeeper Elliot Justham was named man of the match in their loss to Hartlepool United - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

Dagenham & Redbridge have announced that goalkeeper Elliot Justham has signed a new three-year deal with the club.

Following an impressive season, the 2020/21 Daggers Player of the Season has been rewarded with a deal that will keep him at Victoria Road until June 2024.

Since joining the club in 2016 from Luton Town, Justham has gone on to make over 160 appearances for the Daggers, including 43 appearances in the 2020/21 season, where he kept 16 clean sheets in all competitions. 

Daggers boss Daryl McMahon spoke of his delight at the news, saying:

“We’re delighted that Elliot has signed an extension with us. We think he’s the best goalkeeper in the division, so for him to commit to us for so long is brilliant for all parties. 

You may also want to watch:

“Ell’s coming off the back of a brilliant season, and he’s a hugely important part of our plans to move forward as a club.” 

