News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Barking and Dagenham Post > Sport

Dagenham hoping to get players back from injury during break

Author Picture Icon

Jacob Ranson

Published: 12:30 PM December 6, 2021
Matthew Lund of Salford City and Mohammed Sagaf of Dagenham and Redbridge get into a tangle during D

Matthew Lund of Salford City and Mohammed Sagaf of Dagenham and Redbridge get into a tangle - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

Dagenham & Redbridge will be hoping a week off from action can help them get players back to full fitness as they currently have a depleted squad. 

In the 3-2 victory over Grimsby Town they were without forwards Paul McCallum, Junior Morais, Scott Wilson and Josh Walker, midfielders Mohammed Sagaf, Joey Jones, Harry Phipps and defenders Elliot Johnson and Kenny Clark. 

The bench was made up of new signing Richard Taylor and youngsters Rylee Scott, Aaron Blair and Daniel Obi – the latter two recently spending time out on loan at local clubs in the Isthmian League. 

Mauro Vilhete went off with a knock in the clash, but the Daggers now have a weekend off as they look to get a few players back from injury, before they return to action in the FA Trophy on Saturday, December 18 with a trip away to Truro City. 

Mauro Vilhete of Dagenham & Redbridge FC during Dagenham & Redbridge vs Altrincham, Vanarama Nationa

Mauro Vilhete of Dagenham & Redbridge FC - Credit: David Loveday/TGS Photo

“In that period we expect to have most of the injuries back probably barring Paul McCallum maybe Clarky, so the squad gets thicker and stronger,” McMahon said. 

“We’ve also been working really hard to try sign one or two players the last few weeks, but it’s difficult to do at this stage of the season that are better than the players we have.” 

“We’re low on numbers, it’s been like that for the last six weeks. Every time we seem to get someone back, somebody else goes out, we’re going through a tough spell with that. 

Most Read

  1. 1 Weather warning issued ahead of expected gale force winds in London
  2. 2 Barking cash and carry boss jailed for five years for money laundering
  3. 3 Barking MP Margaret Hodge 'will not stand' in next general election
  1. 4 Homophobia ruled out for jury in Stephen Port victims’ inquests
  2. 5 ‘He put his life into family’: Tributes paid to former builder who died of Covid
  3. 6 The gift of giving: Where to donate food across east London this Christmas
  4. 7 Dagenham boss McMahon 'delighted' with victory over Grimsby
  5. 8 Members of Mali Boys gang jailed for supplying Class A drugs into Essex
  6. 9 Dagenham landlord fined for unlawful eviction after secretly changing locks
  7. 10 Barking was Britain's ninth most used station in 2020/21, figures show

“We’ve got to remain together and get through it. I’ve been in professional football for 23 years as a player, manager and a coach. Every year you go through a spell that is tough and we’re going through it now. 

“We know we’ll have people back soon and we’ve got to get through it. Out of the nine injured, six or seven of those would most likely be in the starting line-up. 

“It was just from the tackle, the red card, he (Mauro Vilhete) caught his ankle and he rolled his ankle over. We hope he’ll be ok. Lucky for us we’ve now got a break, so we can try getting some people back. 

“Rylee Scott is one that we really believe in, he has trained ever so well, and has a big future ahead of him.” 

Dagenham & Redbridge FC
Non-League Football
Dagenham News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

London covered in a sheet of snow, like this scene in Islington, is an unlikely event on Christmas day 2021

London Live News

What are the chances of a white Christmas in London?

Holly Chant

Author Picture Icon
A nine-year-old boy was taken to hospital after being hit by a car

London Live News

East London man charged with six terrorism offences

Chantelle Billson

Author Picture Icon
Areeb Khan

Coronavirus

Covid survivor, 16, urges people to get jabbed after months in hospital

Michael Cox

Author Picture Icon
Man with mask on and vaccination badge.

London Live News

Masks, PCR tests and boosters: New measures to combat Omicron variant

Holly Chant

Author Picture Icon