Dagenham hoping to get players back from injury during break

Matthew Lund of Salford City and Mohammed Sagaf of Dagenham and Redbridge get into a tangle - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

Dagenham & Redbridge will be hoping a week off from action can help them get players back to full fitness as they currently have a depleted squad.

In the 3-2 victory over Grimsby Town they were without forwards Paul McCallum, Junior Morais, Scott Wilson and Josh Walker, midfielders Mohammed Sagaf, Joey Jones, Harry Phipps and defenders Elliot Johnson and Kenny Clark.

The bench was made up of new signing Richard Taylor and youngsters Rylee Scott, Aaron Blair and Daniel Obi – the latter two recently spending time out on loan at local clubs in the Isthmian League.

Mauro Vilhete went off with a knock in the clash, but the Daggers now have a weekend off as they look to get a few players back from injury, before they return to action in the FA Trophy on Saturday, December 18 with a trip away to Truro City.

Mauro Vilhete of Dagenham & Redbridge FC - Credit: David Loveday/TGS Photo

“In that period we expect to have most of the injuries back probably barring Paul McCallum maybe Clarky, so the squad gets thicker and stronger,” McMahon said.

“We’ve also been working really hard to try sign one or two players the last few weeks, but it’s difficult to do at this stage of the season that are better than the players we have.”

“We’re low on numbers, it’s been like that for the last six weeks. Every time we seem to get someone back, somebody else goes out, we’re going through a tough spell with that.

“We’ve got to remain together and get through it. I’ve been in professional football for 23 years as a player, manager and a coach. Every year you go through a spell that is tough and we’re going through it now.

“We know we’ll have people back soon and we’ve got to get through it. Out of the nine injured, six or seven of those would most likely be in the starting line-up.

“It was just from the tackle, the red card, he (Mauro Vilhete) caught his ankle and he rolled his ankle over. We hope he’ll be ok. Lucky for us we’ve now got a break, so we can try getting some people back.

“Rylee Scott is one that we really believe in, he has trained ever so well, and has a big future ahead of him.”