Dagenham hosts inaugural Beanibazar Sporting Club Badminton festival

PUBLISHED: 12:00 05 July 2019

Participants at the Beanibazar badminton festival (Pic: Emdad Rahman)

Participants at the Beanibazar badminton festival (Pic: Emdad Rahman)

Archant

Young and old players were the key attraction as Beanibazar Sporting Club hosted a community sports event.

The club delivered a popular inter-generational badminton festival at Dagenham Park Leisure Centre which was attended by visitors from far and wide.

Guest of honour was Alhaj Lutfur Rahman who was marking his 83rd birthday and was presented with a club shirt as a birthday gift.

He was joined by three generations of Beanibazaris including 11-year-old Nahid Ahmed, who was the youngest participant of the day.

UK Badminton legend and veteran, former councillor Ataur Rahman said: "It's been a great spectacle in Dagenham, with tremendous spirit and a fun atmosphere from start to finish.

"This event will inspire others to participate in sports and seek to lead active and healthy lives."

Committee members in attendance included Forhad Hussain Tipu, Mahbub Ahmed, Ruhel Amin, Sorwar Alam, Akbar Hussain, Ruhel Ahmed Tarin and Emdad Rahman.

