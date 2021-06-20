Dagenham & Redbridge interested in former Leyton Orient full-back Sam Ling

Published: 7:34 AM June 20, 2021

Reeco Hackett-Fairchild of Southend United and Sam Ling of Leyton Orient during Southend United vs Leyton Orient, Sky Bet EFL League 2 Football at Roots Hall on 24th April 2021 - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

Dagenham & Redbridge are reportedly interested in bringing back former Leyton Orient right-back Sam Ling.

The 24-year-old, who has spent the past three and a half seasons with the O’s, after joining from the Daggers back in February 2018.

The right-back played a key role as Orient won the National League title during the 2018/19 season.

Ling went on to become a regular for the O's in the seasons that followed where he made 80 appearances in all competitions, finding the net on two occasions.

Sam Ling of Dagenham & Redbridge FC. Picture: David Simpson/TGS Photo - Credit: David Simpson/TGS Photo

Prior to returning to his boyhood club, Ling was at Dagenham under John Still, where he played 40 times and scored three times before the club went into financial issues and in swooped the O's.

Leyton Orient director and dad Martin Ling was keen to thank the National League title winning members on the release list, by saying: “It’s important we thank them for the work they put in, and recognise they will always be a big part of our history, in getting us out of the National League. “

“They deserve a special recognition, as they helped us get the club to where it is as this precise moment.”