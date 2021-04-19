Dagenham midfielder Robinson insists they're keen to finish strongly

Published: 12:00 PM April 19, 2021

Matt Robinson of Dagenham and Kyle Storer of Solihull during Dagenham & Redbridge vs Solihull Moors, Vanarama National League Football at the Chigwell Construction Stadium on 17th April 2021 - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

Dagenham & Redbridge midfielder Matt Robinson says the squad are eager to finish the season strongly as they want to prove they can be a force.

Daggers will make the trip away to strugglers King’s Lynn Town on Saturday on the back of two consecutive victories in which they’ve proved how good a team they can be when it all comes together.

They could still technically make the National League play-off places but would need everything going in their favour, which is highly unlikely.

“It’s one thing that the gaffer has definitely emphasised to us, maybe the play-offs are out of reach now, but if that is to be the case then we will take this as a way to prepare for next season,” the 26-year-old said.

“It’s important that we take every game seriously and do our best to take three points from games on as many occasions as possible.

“In a season like the one we’ve had, our main fault as the fans can see and as we know ourselves is consistency, and putting strings of results together is something that we’ve failed to do, so it’s obviously nice to get two on the bounce.

“Hopefully we can carry it on at King’s Lynn away now as well.”

The midfielder is playing in a more free role under McMahon in recent months which has seen him notch four times, including in their 3-2 win over Solihull Moors on the weekend.

“It’s nice obviously from the position I had previously which was more of a combative defensive one, so it’s nice to be able to have the freedom to join attacks, and get involved with the goals," he added.

Matt Robinson of Dagenham (12) scores the third goal for his team and celebrates during Dagenham & Redbridge vs Solihull Moors, Vanarama National League Football at the Chigwell Construction Stadium on 17th April 2021 - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

“Everyone likes scoring goals, but I can’t neglect my role defensively, and it’s still something I take a lot of pride in as all the lads do in defending our goal and hopefully it can continue.”

Robinson was also full of praise for George Saunders and Angelo Balanta, who both also got on the scoresheet against Solihull Moors.

“George is a great talent, he’s young, it’s his first time playing at this standard and he has adapted to it well," he said.

“He’s taken a bit of time and played in various positions, but today (Saturday) it has paid off for him.

“I tell him before every game, I say 'George play your game and today is going to be the day'. Luckily today it was that day.”

He added: “It’s not often you see a player like Angelo Balanta at this level, someone with his quality, not just in his goalscoring prowess. His work rate goes under the radar.

"His hold-up play is ledge and he’s a pleasure to play with. I can’t say enough about him.”