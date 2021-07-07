Dagenham & Redbridge will kick start season away to Stockport County

Published: 1:45 PM July 7, 2021

Dagenham manager Daryl McMahon during Dagenham & Redbridge vs Solihull Moors, Vanarama National League Football at the Chigwell Construction Stadium on 17th April 2021 - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

Dagenham & Redbridge will kick off the new season with an away trip to Stockport County's Edgeley Park on Saturday, August, 21.

A week later the Daggers to the Chigwell Construction Stadium on Saturday, August 28 for the visit of Bromley.

August concludes with a Bank Holiday Monday fixture away at Barnet on Monday, August 30.

The Christmas and New-Year period sees us paired with Dover Athletic for the traditional Vanarama League double-header.

The Daggers are away on Boxing Day (Sunday, December 26), and will then welcome the Whites to Victoria Road on Sunday, January 2.

Between those two games we will also welcome Aldershot Town to the Chigwell Construction Stadium on Tuesday, December 28.

The Easter weekend will see the Daggers playing at home on Good Friday (April, 15) as we welcome Barnet, and away on Easter Monday (April, 18) when we travel to Aldershot Town's EBB Stadium.

The May Day Bank Holiday sees us face Torquay United at home on Monday May, 2, two days after a trip to Wealdstone at the end of April.

The Daggers will finish the season with a home fixture against Wrexham AFC on Sunday, May 15.

Of the two teams entering into the National League from League Two, Southend United and Grimsby Town, Dagenham face Southend at home on Saturday, October 23 and Grimsby at home on Saturday, December 4.

Daryl McMahon's men then travel to Roots Hall on Saturday, March, 12 and Grimsby's Blundell Park on Saturday, March 26.