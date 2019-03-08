Pitch and putt club to host third ever European championship

Dagenham Pitch and Putt in Central Park. Picture: Paul Bennett Archant

Dagenham Pitch & Putt Club is set to host the third European Strokeplay Championship in August.

The championship is played every four years and is the continent's major pitch and putt competition for individuals.

It was last hosted in the Netherlands, with Dagenham Pitch & Putt Club now being chosen by the International Pitch and Putt Federation to host the prestigious event.

Captain Neil Green said: "This is a major achievement for our small club considering the standard of some of the courses that many of our members have visited all over the world."

The competition will see 144 of the best pitch & putt players in Europe participate, travelling from Ireland, the Netherlands, Switzerland, France, Andorra and many other places.

It is set to take place over August 17 and 18 with categories for men, women, juniors (under 16s) and seniors (over 55s).