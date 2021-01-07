Dagenham provide long-term injury update
Dagenham & Redbridge trio Harry Phipps, Adrian Clifton and Joey Jones are progressing well as they undergo rehabilitation but still face some time on the sidelines.
Midfielder Phipps, 21, was ruled out for the entire season with a cruciate injury prior to the first game being played but the club are working with him closely.
Experienced forward Clifton suffered a knee injury in Daggers' 2-0 defeat to Woking and had to go through surgery while versatile Jones played twice after arriving at the club before being sidelined.
Physiotherapist John Gowens said: “We had a Zoom meeting with the consultant about a week ago now. Because of what’s gone on and the restrictions we have we actually sent him over some videos of Phippsy and what he is doing.
“We went over the exercises and the progression that he has made and he is very happy with what he has done and what he is doing.
“Over the coming weeks now we will look to increase his work and look to put more balance work into it.
“The progression which we’re having is obviously a slow one but it’s positive that he is making good progress and at the moment there have been no setbacks at all.
“We’re due to see the consultant again in January, but we’re now not sure if that is going to happen.That might have to change to another Zoom meeting.
“Addy has done very well, the surgery that he had was fantastic, he has had no issues with his knee so far and he is actually now back running.
“Up until this break we’re having, he was doing a lot of straight line running, and basically just trying to build his fitness base. From that we’ll move onto more sharper work, some twisting and turning, and ball work.
“He’s obviously a centre-forward so that is a lot more sharp work, twisting and turning than what a centre-half might do, or even perhaps a midfield player would do.
“The progression he is making is very good.”
Gowens added: “Joey has had a hamstring issue. He joined in training about two weeks ago, but he wasn’t moving right so we pulled him out.
“His hamstring had tightened up again, so what we’ve done with him is really specialise his rehabilitation to work a specific part of his hamstring.
“He started running prior to us going into isolation and again we’ve been building up his work.”
Dagenham will be hoping to return from self-isolation to face Sutton United in the FA Trophy on Saturday.