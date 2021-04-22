Dagenham boss McMahon keen to build on back-to-back wins

Published: 5:10 PM April 22, 2021 Updated: 5:21 PM April 22, 2021

Dagenham and Redbridge manager Daryl McMahon believe this weekend's opponents Kings Lynn will pose a different threat to that faced against Solihull. - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

Dagenham & Redbridge manager Daryl McMahon is keen to continue on an upward curve as the Daggers approach the final stretch of the season.

Speaking ahead of his team's next outing against King's Lynn Town on Saturday (April 24), McMahon hopes that the absence of a midweek fixture - a rarity this season - will pay off: "We've had a good week's training, we had time to rest a few bodies. There were lads playing a lot of games in a short period of time."

Fresh off back-to-back wins against Solihull Moors and Eastleigh, the now 14th-place Daggers travel to Norfolk full of confidence, hoping for a repeat of the home win secured back in January.

Though Kings Lynn are in the lower reaches of the table - in 21st place - McMahon is wary of the opponent's threat: "It will be a tough game, we know they have players that could hurt us; we saw that at our place."

He admits there has been a change of personnel in the King's Lynn ranks since then, but the challenge remains just as robust.

You may also want to watch:

While aware of what the Linnet's can do, the manager is determined that his team remains focused on themselves: "We're in a division where teams play so many different formations, and so many different styles. We have to make sure we have a way of playing, and we have a system of playing."

This is demonstrated by the distinct styles employed by the Daggers' most recent, and upcoming, opponent.

Expecting King's Lynn to pose "a different proposition" to the more physical style favoured by Solihull, McMahon is clear that his team will always stick to its principles of playing.

In terms of personnel, George Saunders and Myles Weston will be "touch and go", with the former withdrawn at half-time in the last game.

A huge bright spot is the growing Paul McCallum and Angelo Balanta partnership, with the manager's only regret the fact that they haven't been able to play together more this season.

Dubbing McCallum the "best number nine" in the division, with Balanta the "the best number ten", McMahon hopes to keep the pair fit for the run-in.

To watch the game from 3pm, visit daggers.co.uk/en-int/page/video-daggers