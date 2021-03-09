McCallum double does job for Daggers

Published: 8:57 PM March 9, 2021

Paul McCallum's early quickfire brace fired Dagenham & Redbridge to National League victory at Victoria Road on Tuesday.

Having rallied from two goals down to draw with Boreham Wood at the weekend, thanks to Angelo Balanta's double, Daryl McMahon's men saw the first chance of the match fall to the visitors as the ball was crossed from the right-hand side but it can only be headed wide by Danil Orsi.

The Magpies started brightly as they continued to press forward, this time Josh Coley was slipped in on the left-hand side of the box, and his strike rattled the crossbar before they then also hit the post just moments later.

But after an early let-off for McMahon’s men they opened the scoring in the 14th minute of play as Angelo Balanta headed at goal and it struck both posts before falling to McCallum who tapped the ball home.

Not even one minute later McCallum doubled the Daggers' lead and got his second goal of the match as he tapped home a rebound from a Myles Weston effort.

You may also want to watch:

In the 26th minute the hosts worked the ball up the field into the feet of midfielder Matt Robinson at the edge of the box, but his curled effort went just the wrong side of the post.

And four minutes later Weston whipped a cross in that was only cleared as far as George Saunders who tried his luck but his shot was saved.

Dagenham goalkeeper Elliott Justham then had to pull off a save not long after as George Wells found some space down the left and picked out Nathan Blissett in the box, but his effort went into the arms of Justham.

Eight minutes after the restart, Weston cut onto his left foot and let fly just over the crossbar, and the hosts remained on the front foot as the match passed the hour mark.

Josh Kelly glanced a header wide of a post on 73 minutes, though, and Maidenhead halved the deficit soon after when Remy Clerima found the net.

And Clerima went close again on 80 minutes when getting up highest to meet a cross, but heading over.

Kelly forced Justham into a save moments later as the Magpies continued to push in search of an equaliser in the closing stages, but Daggers substitute Mohammed Sagaf had a shot deflected behind at the other end four minutes from time.

And the home side held onto their lead through three minutes of stoppage time to pick up three valuable points ahead of Saturday's trip to Stockport.

Dagenham & Redbridge: Justham, Weston, Wright, Clark, Johnson, Gordon, Rance, Robinson (Jones 42), Saunders (Sagaf 75), Balanta, McCallum (Wilson 80).

Unused subs: Croll, McQueen.