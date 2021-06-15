News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Dagenham set to announce retained list with three already departing

Jacob Ranson

Published: 9:34 AM June 15, 2021   
Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

Dagenham & Redbridge defender Luke Croll - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

Dagenham & Redbridge are set to release their retained list at some stage this week with plenty of speculation surrounding who is set to depart and remain with the club. 

Defender Luke Croll and midfielders James Dobson and Sam Deering have already publicly stated their departures from the Daggers with more set to come. 

James Dobson of Dagenham and Redbridge during Dagenham & Redbridge vs Hartlepool United, Vanarama National League Football...

James Dobson of Dagenham and Redbridge during Dagenham & Redbridge vs Hartlepool United, Vanarama National League Football at the Chigwell Construction Stadium on 14th September 2019 - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

It is reported that Elliot Justham, George Saunders, Joey Jones, Paul McCallum, Angelo Balanta, Will Wright, Mohammed Sagaf, Scott Wilson, Darren McQueen, Elliott Johnson and Callum Reynolds all remain in contract.  

Discussions are ongoing around the rest of the squad and confirmation of the list will be made very soon. 

“It’s always a difficult time of the year when you have to release players from the club, it’s never a nice thing to do, but it’s got to be done,” said boss Daryl McMahon.

“We don’t need too many to come into the club, maybe one or two to top us up, but I feel we’ve got a strong group now and we want to build on that.” 

Young midfielder Harry Phipps is expected to remain with the club and be handed an opportunity to prove his worth during pre-season following his long injury lay-off. 

“When I came in, Phippsy had a foot injury, but he’s a character and player that I really like seeing him from a distance," added McMahon.

Harry Phipps of Dagenham during Hornchurch vs Dagenham & Redbridge, Friendly Match Football at Hornc

Harry Phipps of Dagenham during Hornchurch vs Dagenham & Redbridge, Friendly Match Football at Hornchurch Stadium on 27th July 2019 - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

“Then working with him for a short period of time, I really like him, and feel there is a player in there as well. 

“Unfortunately after having an outstanding pre-season, he got injured against Chelmsford, but I watch him every day work hard to get back to full fitness. 

“It’s a tough long road, but he’s somebody that we want to look after, so H will be back in at pre-season with us. 

“As soon as he’s fit we’ll look to secure him again, but we’ll put him on a non-contract basis, so he’s got some money coming in. 

“Hopefully we can get him fit so we can see the full extent of what Phippsy can be.”

