Dagenham & Redbridge sign Josh Walker from league rivals Barnet

Jacob Ranson

Published: 10:53 AM July 2, 2021   
Josh Walker of Barnet (22) scores the first goal for his team and celebrates with his team mates during Dagenham & Redbridge vs Barnet, Vanarama National League Football at the Chigwell Construction Stadium on 5th October 2019 - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

Dagenham & Redbridge have announced the signing of forward Josh Walker from National League rivals Barnet following the expiration of his contract.

The 23-year-old forward arrives at the Chigwell Construction Stadium following three years at the Bees where he made 56 appearances for the club, scoring 12 times with 3 assists and even helped the North London side into the Play-Offs in the 2019/20 season.

Walker began his career in the youth set up at Tottenham Hotspur before making the switch to Fulham, where he progressed through to the Under-23 side, making an impressive 28 appearances in the Premier League 2 over the course of two seasons.

Following his release from the Cottagers, he went on to join Hendon in the 2017/18 season where he found the net 17 times for the Greens from 42 appearances.

Daryl McMahon has this to say on his first summer signing: "I'm very happy to have signed Josh; he's another young player to come into our group and we feel we can really push him on and help him to develop. 

"Josh is hungry to do well and to play at a higher level. He's had a good go at Barnet, and prior to that he did well for Hendon after having such a good footballing upbringing at Fulham. 

"I'm delighted to have him here, and I think he's a totally different centre-forward to those that we've already got. He's good one-on-one against defenders, he's a good dribbler, good at taking people on, and a fantastic finisher. I have high hopes that he'll do really well and flourish with us." 

