Dagenham & Redbridge sign Josh Walker from league rivals Barnet

Published: 10:53 AM July 2, 2021

Josh Walker of Barnet (22) scores the first goal for his team and celebrates with his team mates during Dagenham & Redbridge vs Barnet, Vanarama National League Football at the Chigwell Construction Stadium on 5th October 2019 - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

Dagenham & Redbridge have announced the signing of forward Josh Walker from National League rivals Barnet following the expiration of his contract.

The 23-year-old forward arrives at the Chigwell Construction Stadium following three years at the Bees where he made 56 appearances for the club, scoring 12 times with 3 assists and even helped the North London side into the Play-Offs in the 2019/20 season.

Walker began his career in the youth set up at Tottenham Hotspur before making the switch to Fulham, where he progressed through to the Under-23 side, making an impressive 28 appearances in the Premier League 2 over the course of two seasons.

Following his release from the Cottagers, he went on to join Hendon in the 2017/18 season where he found the net 17 times for the Greens from 42 appearances.

Daryl McMahon has this to say on his first summer signing: "I'm very happy to have signed Josh; he's another young player to come into our group and we feel we can really push him on and help him to develop.

You may also want to watch:

"Josh is hungry to do well and to play at a higher level. He's had a good go at Barnet, and prior to that he did well for Hendon after having such a good footballing upbringing at Fulham.

"I'm delighted to have him here, and I think he's a totally different centre-forward to those that we've already got. He's good one-on-one against defenders, he's a good dribbler, good at taking people on, and a fantastic finisher. I have high hopes that he'll do really well and flourish with us."