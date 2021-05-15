Dagenham & Redbridge v Halifax Town match preview

Published: 1:30 PM May 15, 2021

Dagenham & Redbridge will welcome play-off hopefuls Halifax Town to Victoria Road this afternoon and to preview the match we caught up with Halifax Courier reporter Tom Scargill.

How have Halifax done of late?

Very mixed bag - they've won four and lost four of their last eight matches. One way of looking at it is they've responded well to defeats, bouncing back with wins after their last three losses, but they were very poor in each of those defeats, playing well within themselves, which is a concern at such a crucial stage of the season.

Those recent defeats did all come at home so perhaps it's a good thing that this game is away, as there is an argument that playing away does suit them better, as they can hit teams on the break.

Certainly some of their best results and performances of the season have come on their travels. But the unpredictability about which Town team will turn up doesn't make the nerves any easier for the fans, that's for sure.

You may also want to watch:

Who will be their key man on Saturday?

I would say Jake Hyde. He is their top scorer but would probably have got 20-plus if he had been fit all season.

He gives the team a real focus at the top of the pitch, has great ability to hold the ball up and link play, and can take chances.

In tight games, he can be the difference. He just needs quality service, which has been lacking in the recent defeats.

Strengths/weaknesses as a team?

Going forward and creating chances is probably their biggest strength.

That was missing on Saturday, where they were slow and predictable in attack, not registering a shot on target. But at their best, they are a vibrant, energetic, creative side.

Defensively is more of a weaker area, and while they have shown great resilience in some games, digging in and refusing to buckle at the back, too often they have conceded avoidable goals due to individual mistakes or collective sloppy defensive play.

If the defence is solid and not giving anything away, that provides a platform for the rest of the team, but if the back line is having a bad day, they give themselves too much to do at the other end of the pitch.

What can Dagenham expect from them on Saturday?

After such a disappointing performance last time out, Town will be keen to put on a much better display, and they'll know they're going to be in for a very tough game given Dagenham's outstanding form.

Town's impressive wins on the road at the likes of Torquay, Chesterfield, Bromley and Notts County will give them confidence they can get a result. I can't see it being a classic, I think it could be a nervy, cagey affair with so much riding on it for both teams.

I would imagine Dagenham will go into it looking to fly forward and get at Halifax, who may well try and contain them and hit them on the break.

Luke Summerfield and Martin Woods will be key in the middle of the park in calming things down and keeping composed, while keeper Sam Johnson may need to be called upon to make the odd goal saving stop at crucial times too.

Hyde will be important in keeping hold of the ball when it gets played up to him and helping get Town up the pitch, and then the likes of Kieran Green and Jamie Allen will be needed to get in and around him to sustain attacks.

Will they make the play-offs?

It's certainly going to be tight. After the win at Yeovil recently, I was confident. That was a really good win in awful conditions, where they were strong at the back and clinical in front of goal, but after that step forward, it was another step back against Boreham Wood in a really terrible display, which has left them looking nervously over their shoulders. Dagenham, Maidenhead and Chesterfield are three tricky opponents for their last three games, so they could be relying on other sides dropping points too, which is entirely possible. It could come down to a winner takes all final day clash with Chesterfield at The Shay in front of their own fans.

Injuries/suspension?

Danny Williams will miss the game after being sent off last time out, while Jack Earing, one of their main creative players, is a doubt after going off with a hamstring injury on Saturday. Defender Tom Bradbury missed Saturday's game after going off injured at Yeovil, but could be in contention to return.

Likely line up and formation?

3-5-2 - Johnson; Byrne, Clarke;Maher; King, Summerfield, Woods, Green, Senior; Hyde, Allen. Subs: Davison-Hale, Spence, Campbell, Bradbury, Stephenson.