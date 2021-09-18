Dagenham remain top of the National League, so fans will keep talking about it

Opinion

Published: 12:53 PM September 18, 2021

Dagenham & Redbridge are still top of the league, we may as well keep going on about for as long as it lasts.



They were two games you thought we should win, but simultaneously ones that you thought we’d the potential to lose – if we were to go on the ‘same old Dagenham’ line.



Etched in the minds of Dagenham supporters is this mindset of ‘it’s too good to be true’ and ‘all good things will come to an end soon enough’.

However, Daryl McMahon and his players are looking to reverse and erase that ideology from the minds of supporters and those around the club who’ve been infected by that pessimism of years gone by.



At the end of this week there appears no end in sight to this glorious run of form, hence the train GIFs on Twitter, with the Daggers promotion train steaming down the tracks.



Some may think that we’re all getting ahead of ourselves, as McMahon sensibly urged people not to, but as I said in my last fan column – we’ve got to enjoy it while it lasts! (So, keep the promotion train GIFs going).



This belief of something special happening is getting stronger by the game as the Daggers sit top of the tree and consolidating their position there; following up victory at The Walks with a 4-2 home win over Weymouth under the floodlights.



Now I’m convinced, following another week of maximum points, that this season is a season where we’ve got a genuine shout at promotion – via the play-offs or otherwise.



Instead of getting too far ahead of ourselves, let’s live in the moment and look at our recent victories. The 1-2 victory at The Walks in front of the BT Sport cameras that kept our 100% record on the road in-tact.



A win which saw the Daggers not get off to the best of starts (as has been a recurring theme this season) but ultimately grow into the game and see goals from Walker and Weston ensure we got back to winning ways.



The latter transformed the game and is of great value coming off the bench - a real asset - dangerous weapon in our attacking arsenal.



Then it was onto Weymouth at home, where a 100% record wasn’t standing due to the Wealdstone draw - it was heading in a similar direction in the first 15 minutes due to another slow start.



At some point, we’re going to come unstuck with these slow starts and going a goal down as we did again on Tuesday - lacklustre defending.



The nerves pre-match for me stemmed from the fact that if we didn’t pick up three points and then go into the Wrexham game low on confidence – it could’ve spelt the beginnings of a dip in form.



Fortunately, after that scintillating second half display we go into the Wrexham fixture with a lot of confidence and that mentality of ‘nothing to lose’ as the underdogs - which could play in our favour.



Dominant, relentless and scoring goals: those ‘45 minutes proved why we’re the league leaders. Two points clear at the top, 11 ahead of local rivals Southend and 7 points ahead of Wrexham – this Saturday’s opponents – it’s a dream position to be in.



It’s the team that’s got us into this position but the performance of our captain on Tuesday was nothing short of spectacular. At 2-2 we needed that moment of brilliance, scoring directly from a corner he could do little more to add to his earlier goal!



He has come on so much since being released in the summer of 2020 to that performance on Tuesday – it’s remarkable.

A fantastic lesson in perseverance and resilience to become club captain and a talisman in recent weeks.



Maximum points, six goals and confidence is sky-high going into what looks on paper one of the toughest games of the season.

I mean, we just can't ask for much more from this team now and I love watching them play exciting, attacking football - as I'm sure many of you do.



The board certainly like what they’re seeing, giving McMahon and his staff a new contract until June 2024!

Some are concerned they’re getting caught up in the moment and should have waited until Christmas, but this has been the same attacking and exciting football since March.



So I am fully supportive of the decision and have full confidence in McMahon being the none to take us to the next level and, indeed, the football league!



For now, let’s hope they can put in a similar performance to Tuesday (from minute one!) at the Racecourse and celebrate McMahon’s new contract with a win .



Until then, thanks for reading and COYD!

