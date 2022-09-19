Dagenham made to work hard by Old Cooperians for latest win

Dagenham ground out a 19-0 win at Old Cooperians on Saturday.

In a very stop-start game, Dagenham struggled at times to build momentum and find the flowing performance of the previous week.

The opening stages were a cagey affair with both teams making errors, leading to some tightly-contested scrums.

But Dagenham soon had their first opportunity of the game with captain Nathanial Farrell bursting through the line on a strong run before offloading to winger Joe Daniels.

The referee ruled the score out due to being unable to see the grounding but Dagenham didn’t need to wait long for another chance as a great clearance kick from Frankie Neale was fumbled by the Cooperians full back into touch, giving Daniels the opportunity to take a quick lineout throw to Jordan Darkwa.

Good covering defence was negated by the support play of Des Griggs and Dan Libby, with the latter offloading back to Daniels to dive over near the posts for the try, converted by Neale for a 7-0 lead at half time.

In the second half, Dagenham’s forwards began to exert some dominance, with man of the match Jack Warner leading the way.

And their pressure was rewarded with a pair of kickable penalties, duly converted by Neale to extend the lead to 13-0.

The momentum was again disrupted however by some ill-discipline, with a couple of yellow cards for technical infringements putting Dagenham at a numerical disadvantage for the remainder of the game.

Once again resolute defence was required to keep the score sheet clean, but the Dagenham team were up to the task and Neale converted two further penalties to put the result beyond doubt.

A gritty away win puts Dagenham top of the table, but a more clinical performance will be expected for next week's local derby as Romford & Gidea Park visit Central Park.

The second team also had cause to celebrate, opening their league campaign with an impressive 86-5 victory over Eton Manor fourths.