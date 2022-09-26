News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Barking and Dagenham Post > Sport

Dagenham rally to defeat local rivals Romford & Gidea Park

Author Picture Icon

Lee Power

Published: 9:00 AM September 26, 2022
Jason Taylor, Dagenham RFC

Jason Taylor attacks for Dagenham against Romford & Gidea Park - Credit: Dagenham RFC

Dagenham ran out 43-15 winners over local rivals Romford & Gidea Park in their Counties One Essex clash at Central Park on Saturday.

They got off to a slow start, having made a few positional changes, and saw Park's young side show lots of energy in attack and defence, with the visitors converting a penalty to open the scoring.

Dagenham were pinned back by some testing kicks, as Park used the wind to their favour, but full-back Dylan Pena offered a dangerous threat on the counter

Despite breaking the line several times, Dagenham could not find their scoring touch and Park scored a try from a quick tap penalty, which was converted to put them 10-0 up.

The hosts then clicked into gear and good carrying by their forwards led to man of the match Des Griggs crashing over for their first try which Tommy Cameron converted.

And good attacking play in the backs sent captain Nat Farrell over for a second try, also converted, for a 14-10 lead at the break.

Nat Farrell, Dagenham RFC

Nat Farrell scores for Dagenham against Romford & Gidea Park - Credit: Dagenham RFC

With the elements now to their advantage, Dagenham turned the screw in the second half.

Most Read

  1. 1 Boy killed in Dagenham collision had 'heart of gold', family says
  2. 2 Dagenham resident dedicates new pond in his back-garden to the Queen
  3. 3 Ex-Met officer in east London barred from policing after assault in Romford
  1. 4 Teenage moped rider dies after Dagenham collision
  2. 5 Dagenham & Redbridge boss McMahon hails 'unbelievable' win over Barnet
  3. 6 Boy, 15, remains in life threatening condition after Dagenham stabbing
  4. 7 Full steam ahead for 126-year-old family-owned business Blumsom Timber & Milling
  5. 8 Services held in Barking to celebrate the Queen
  6. 9 £20,000 reward offered for help finding missing woman’s remains
  7. 10 New primary school and flats approved for ex-Ford car park

Cameron's smart kicking applied pressure and a solid lineout platform allowed clean ball for the backs.

Good handling put Joe Daniels away for a try in the corner, with the forwards asserting their dominance with a series of close-range carries.

Hooker Jack Warner crashed over for the next score, followed by Mitchell Sinfield running in untouched after some skilful handling.

Mitchell Sinfield, Dagenham RFC

Mitchell Sinfield scores for Dagenham against Romford & Gidea Park - Credit: Dagenham RFC

A great backline move saw centres Billy Allington and Billy Driver combine well to put Jermaine Darkwa over in the corner to make it 36-10, effectively ending the match as a contest.

Park continued to battle and were rewarded with a try from a maul, but Dagenham had the last word when Reece Barney barged over from close range and Cameron converted.

After a third successive victory, Dagenham will look to maintain their strong start to the campaign when they visit Mavericks, 20-15 winners at Upminster last time out, this weekend.

The second XV, meanwhile, battled to a 12-12 at Kings Cross Steelers, with Liam Power Jnr impressing on his senior debut.

*Barking are due to visit Basildon in Counties Two Essex after losing their first two matches of the campaign.

They went down 29-22 at home to Millwall last weekend, having lost 7-5 at Stanford a week earlier.


Rugby Union
Dagenham News

Don't Miss

avani headteacher close-up

Barking and Dagenham Council | News

Teacher who starred in TV documentary made head of Dagenham school

Tara Mewawalla

Author Picture Icon
The hearing was held at the Empress State Building, in Earl's Court

Police officer sacked after accruing more than £29k in fraudulent expenses

Josh Mellor Local Democracy Reporter

person
BHRUT's new chief executive Matthew Trainer at Queens Hospital in Romford. Picture by Ellie Hoskins

NHS

Robot programme caused deletion of 1,800 patients from NHS waiting list

Josh Mellor, LDRS

Logo Icon
times square billboard angela reid

News

Barking model, 53, appears on billboard in Times Square

Tara Mewawalla

Author Picture Icon