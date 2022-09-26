Dagenham rally to defeat local rivals Romford & Gidea Park

Dagenham ran out 43-15 winners over local rivals Romford & Gidea Park in their Counties One Essex clash at Central Park on Saturday.

They got off to a slow start, having made a few positional changes, and saw Park's young side show lots of energy in attack and defence, with the visitors converting a penalty to open the scoring.

Dagenham were pinned back by some testing kicks, as Park used the wind to their favour, but full-back Dylan Pena offered a dangerous threat on the counter

Despite breaking the line several times, Dagenham could not find their scoring touch and Park scored a try from a quick tap penalty, which was converted to put them 10-0 up.

The hosts then clicked into gear and good carrying by their forwards led to man of the match Des Griggs crashing over for their first try which Tommy Cameron converted.

And good attacking play in the backs sent captain Nat Farrell over for a second try, also converted, for a 14-10 lead at the break.

Nat Farrell scores for Dagenham against Romford & Gidea Park - Credit: Dagenham RFC

With the elements now to their advantage, Dagenham turned the screw in the second half.

Cameron's smart kicking applied pressure and a solid lineout platform allowed clean ball for the backs.

Good handling put Joe Daniels away for a try in the corner, with the forwards asserting their dominance with a series of close-range carries.

Hooker Jack Warner crashed over for the next score, followed by Mitchell Sinfield running in untouched after some skilful handling.

Mitchell Sinfield scores for Dagenham against Romford & Gidea Park - Credit: Dagenham RFC

A great backline move saw centres Billy Allington and Billy Driver combine well to put Jermaine Darkwa over in the corner to make it 36-10, effectively ending the match as a contest.

Park continued to battle and were rewarded with a try from a maul, but Dagenham had the last word when Reece Barney barged over from close range and Cameron converted.

After a third successive victory, Dagenham will look to maintain their strong start to the campaign when they visit Mavericks, 20-15 winners at Upminster last time out, this weekend.

The second XV, meanwhile, battled to a 12-12 at Kings Cross Steelers, with Liam Power Jnr impressing on his senior debut.

*Barking are due to visit Basildon in Counties Two Essex after losing their first two matches of the campaign.

They went down 29-22 at home to Millwall last weekend, having lost 7-5 at Stanford a week earlier.



