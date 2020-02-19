Dagenham BC's Billy books semi-final spot with style - but event is abandoned following unrest

Dagenham BC's Sophie Locke, Tariq Agius, Darren Bailey and Billy Adams Archant

Dagenham Boxing Club's Billy Adams booked his place in the semi-finals of the England Boxing Youth Championships with a classy display - only for the event at Coventry's Sports Connexion Centre abandoned.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Two-time national champion Adams used superb foot and hand speed against Addul Raheem Khan - a cousin of former world champion Amir - in their junior 56kg quarter-final.

Fast, accurate combinations forced Khan to continually hold on and, after receiving a third warning from referee Karla Fox, the Bury boxer was disqualified.

However, Adams must now wait to see if the championships will be concluded, with a statement from England Boxing on Sunday saying: "We utterly condemn yesterday's events and the background to them and will continue to work with the relevant authorities, including representatives of the National Police Chiefs Council, to eradicate the impact it has on ou competitions.

"Those with videos or information are asked to forward it to Warwickshire Police. We share will all boxers, coaches, officials and genuine spectators a huge sense of disappointment that the competition has not been allowed to run its course after the hard work put in by so many, not least the boxers themselves.

You may also want to watch:

"England Boxing is now looking at options regarding the Championships, including the potentital to reschedule, taking into account the wishes of the boxers, timings, our other Championships and competitions and other associated factors."

Three other Dagenham boxers suffered defeats, with Tariq Agius losing by unanimous decision against Ellis Trowbridge (Guildford City) in their 49kg quarter-final on Friday.

Darren Bailey took on England representative Kyle Quinn (Hoddesdon) at 52kg and in only his 13th bout was always up against a rival with more than 45 bouts to his name and also lost by unanimous points.

Meanwhile, Sophie Locke met old foe Sophia Maycroft (Catterick) in the female 51kg cadet quarter-finals, looking to avenge a previous loss.

Locke used smart footwork, but failed to throw punches having forced her rival to miss and, despite a valiant effort, lost a unanimous points decision.

Violence erupted in the venue soon after, though, between groups not connected to the boxing action, which caused the event to be abandoned.