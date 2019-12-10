Boxing: Dagenham's Adams strikes gold in Portugal
PUBLISHED: 16:00 10 December 2019
Dagenham Boxing Club's Billy Adams struck gold at the International Olidevas Box Cup in Portugal.
Adams beat Aremenia Reis, a two-time Portugal Youth champion and WBC World Youth champion, on points in his quarter-final on Friday.
And he saw off Scotland's Goerge Stewart in similar fashion in the semi-finals, before beating Korben Crocker, of Wales, with an excellent display in the final.
Dagenham debutant Marcus Bassi beat John McDonagh (White Hart Lane BA) via a 4-1 split decision at the Five Star ABC show in Harold Hill after using a good variety of combinations and footwork.
Darren Bailey beat Five Star's Rayan Bessadi on unanimous points, but Akash Bhangal lost to Bradley Corcoran (Cricklewood ABC) via a 4-1 split decision.
Corcoran's counter punching proved key as he used his height and reach advantage to edge ahead in the first round, before Bhangal rallied in vain.