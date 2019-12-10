Boxing: Dagenham's Adams strikes gold in Portugal

Dagenham's Billy Adams with Box Cup final opponent Korben Crocker Archant

Dagenham Boxing Club's Billy Adams struck gold at the International Olidevas Box Cup in Portugal.

Adams beat Aremenia Reis, a two-time Portugal Youth champion and WBC World Youth champion, on points in his quarter-final on Friday.

And he saw off Scotland's Goerge Stewart in similar fashion in the semi-finals, before beating Korben Crocker, of Wales, with an excellent display in the final.

Dagenham debutant Marcus Bassi beat John McDonagh (White Hart Lane BA) via a 4-1 split decision at the Five Star ABC show in Harold Hill after using a good variety of combinations and footwork.

Darren Bailey beat Five Star's Rayan Bessadi on unanimous points, but Akash Bhangal lost to Bradley Corcoran (Cricklewood ABC) via a 4-1 split decision.

Corcoran's counter punching proved key as he used his height and reach advantage to edge ahead in the first round, before Bhangal rallied in vain.