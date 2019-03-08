Search

Boxing: Dagenham’s Flack edged out in national final

PUBLISHED: 12:00 27 March 2019

Sonny Flack with coaches Sean O'Sullivan and James Cole

Sonny Flack with coaches Sean O’Sullivan and James Cole

Dagenham Boxing Club’s Sonny Flack was edged out in his England Boxing National junior cadet final at the Magna Centre in Rotherham.

Flack started his semi-final well against Jake Thurston (Albion ABC), connecting well with heavy combinations to leave his rival with a heavy nosebleed.

And he stepped up the pressure in the second round with dazzling two-fisted combinations to force a standing eight count.

Flack forced Thurston on to the ropes, unleashing some heavy barrages and forcing referee Ian Bourner to toll another eight count before waving the bout off.

That set up a final with experienced defending champion Matt Snape (Moss Side Fire ABC) and Flack matched his rival in every department.

The pair locked horns in the first round, with Snape just edging the exchanges, but Flack looked to have taken the second with cleaner scoring.

The final round was again close, as both enjoyed spells of success, but Snape was awarded his third national title on a split decision.

Dagenham secretary Dan O’Sullivan said: “Despite the loss, Sonny showed he is capable of mixing it up at national level and we’re very proud of his endeavours. We believe Sonny will achieve his dream of a national title.”

Daniel Ogun lost a split decision to Islington’s Degole Bremer at White Hart Lane Boxing Academy on Sunday, after receiving a standing eight count.

Dagenham host their fourth show of the season on Sunday (1pm) with entry at £15 adults and £5 children.

Frazer Ghatavi, 11, is set for his debut alongside Tariq Agius and Billy Adams, as George Landers returns after a lengthy lay-offs.

Adams also competes for the Southern Area youth title at 56kg at the Royal National Hotel on Friday.

