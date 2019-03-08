Canoeing: Dagenham paddler hopes to improve after World Championship debut
PUBLISHED: 16:00 28 August 2019
canoephotography.com/Bence Vekassy(ICF)
Dagenham's Daniel Johnson believes he has lots of room to improve after finishing fifth in the K1 500m B final at the ICF Sprint and Paracanoe World Championships in Hungary.
Johnson, whose best World Cup finish is fifth in the K2 1,000m and K4 500m in 2017, recorded a time of one minute 39.77 seconds in Szeged as Israel's Ilya Podpolnyy took the victory.
The Chelmsford Canoe Club canoeist, who finished fifth in his semi-final and missed out on qualification through to the A final by just over a second, was satisfied on his World Championship K1 debut but is aiming to produce more in the future.
"It was not a bad run, to have a sub 1.40 to add to the collection," he said.
"I was a little bit lucky in the last 100 but I'm fairly happy with the run. Hopefully it was a bit better than fifth.
"It was good. It's my first world championships doing K1 and I probably wasn't far away from qualifying in the semi-finals. So there's room to improve.
"I've got to improve across the board to help me move up the table a bit. I need to add some strength, speed and endurance."
