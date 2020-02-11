Dagenham BC's Omokayode proves superb guest with win for Islington against Jersey

Dagenham BC's Michael Omokayode (front, left) with Islington BC in Jersey Archant

Dagenham Boxing Club's Michael Omokayode celebrated a win while guesting for Islington BC in Jersey at the weekend.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Dagenham BC's Michael Omokayode celebrates Dagenham BC's Michael Omokayode celebrates

Omokayode overturned a previous loss to Rhys Mureno (Jersey Leonis ABC) as the north London club contested a team match in the Channel Islands.

Boxing well throughout the three rounds, Omokayode used his southpaw jab to keep his opponent at bay and was the busier of the two.

And the higher work rate helped him avenge a May 2019 loss, when he was representing a London team, via a unanimous points decision.

Several London-based boxers helped Islington to a 9-3 victory in the annual fixture, but had to extend their trip by an extra night due to Storm Ciara closing the airport.

Four Dagenham youngsters are on standby waiting to hear who they will face in the National Youth Championships quarter-finals.

Tariq Agius is the club's 49kg London champion - and a two-time National title winner - and amongst five entries in that weight category.

You may also want to watch:

He will find out today (Wednesday) if he has a bye to the semi-final on Saturday or is drawn to compete in a quarter-final on Friday.

Sophie Locke is the club's female youth cadet London champion at 51kg and waits to learn if she faces a semi-final on Saturday or moves straight into a third straight final on Sunday.

And Darren Bailey (52kg) and Billy Adams (56kg) are both scheduled to compete in the National stages of the Youth Championship this weekend, with quarter-final opponents for Friday drawn in midweek.

Dagenham BC stage their first show of the season on Sunday February 23 at The Roundhose, with a full line-up of club boxers in action alongside talent from other local clubs.

Andre Graves, 10 and Brandon Kinsey, 14, are set to make their Daggers debuts, while Alban Valentino and Peter Kerrigan return to the ring after being out of action for a while.

Senior boxers set to feature include Omokayode, Nahdi Abdul, Faham Roshid, Haris Najeed, Nasib Mawanga, Jack Course and Yousef Shah.

Former junior champion Kerim Agius is also hoping to find suitable opposition for his long-awaited return to the ring, with the first bell is at 1pm.

Dagenham BC welcome support from local boxing enthusiasts, families, friends and the wider boxing community, with family and OAP discounted entry.

Former Daggers Kevin Mitchell, Robin Dupre and Jose Lopes will be on hand to present awards.