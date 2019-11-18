Dagenham's Dupre decides not to quit boxing as he sets up next fight

Robin Dupre has decided not to quit boxing (pic: David Davies/PA) PA Archive/PA Images

Dagenham cruiserweight Robin Dupre has shelved his plans to quit boxing because he still loves the sport.

The former Commonwealth Title challenger was going to hang up his gloves after his last fight, a points win over Colin 'Butch' Goldhawk in July.

But the 32-year-old enjoyed the fight so much that he has decided to carry on and will be back in action on manager Mickey Helliet's show at York Hall in Bethnal Green on Friday, November 29.

Dupre said: "After I lost to Chris Billam-Smith I was a bit down and thought I'll get a win and call it a day.

"That was the plan going into the fight in July but I felt rejuvenated during that fight, I really enjoyed it.

"I feel re-motivated now and I can't explain why. I just feel in such a good place, training is going well and I'm enjoying my sparring.

"I feel how I did when I first turned professional. I'm just going to get on with it and see what happens."

Dupre then wants a shot at the Southern Area Title, currently held by Nick Parpa.