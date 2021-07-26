News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Dagenham set to sign youngster Aaron Blair as McQueen to go out on loan

Author Picture Icon

Jacob Ranson

Published: 8:38 AM July 26, 2021   
Dagenham manager Daryl McMahon (R) looks on from the dugout area during Hornchurch vs Dagenham & Red

Dagenham manager Daryl McMahon (R) looks on from the dugout area during Hornchurch vs Dagenham & Redbridge, Friendly Match Football at Hornchurch Stadium on 24th July 2021 - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

Dagenham & Redbridge are reportedly set to sign young trialist Aaron Blair while Darren McQueen could be heading back to Dartford on loan. 

The 21-year-old has scored 100 goals in the last three seasons for Ongar and has impressed the Daggers during pre-season. 

The forward looks set to sign for Daryl McMahon’s men to bolster the forward options alongside the likes of Paul McCallum, Angelo Balanta, Scott Wilson and Josh Walker. 

McQueen looks set to head for the exit door, as he is believed to be re-joining Dartford, where he impressed prior to his move to Dagenham. 

He notched 20 goals in 36 appearances for the Darts in the season before last. 

McQueen started his career in the Spurs Academy before spending a season with Ipswich in the Championship. 

Further spells followed at Maldon & Tiptree, four seasons with Ebbsfleet United where he worked with Daryl McMahon and a short spell with Sutton before his spell with former side Dartford. 

David Loveday/TGS Photo

Dagenham & Redbridge striker Darren McQueen celebrates his second goal against Ebbsfleet United in the FA Trophy - Credit: David Loveday/TGS Photo

Under McMahon, McQueen scored 20 goals in 45 appearances (25 starts) as Ebbsfleet won promotion to the Vanarama National League. 

McQueen never seemed to find his rhythm at Dagenham last season where he made 23 appearances in the league and FA Cup but failed to find the back of the net. 

The forward did however score twice as they sealed a 5-2 win over Ebbsfleet United in the FA Trophy on Saturday, December 19.

Dagenham & Redbridge FC
Non-League Football
Transfer News
Dagenham News

