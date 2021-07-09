News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Dagenham & Redbridge sign former Orient defender Sam Ling

Jacob Ranson

Published: 12:59 PM July 9, 2021   
Sam Ling of Leyton Orient and Emmanuel Osadebe of Walsall during Leyton Orient vs Walsall, Sky Bet EFL League 2 Football at The Breyer Group Stadium on 5th April 2021

Dagenham & Redbridge have brought right-back Sam Ling back to the club following the expiration of his contract at local rivals Leyton Orient.

The 24-year-old, who has spent the past three and a half seasons with the  O’s, after joining from the Daggers back in February 2018.

The right-back played a key role as Orient won the National League title during the 2018/19 season.

Ling went on to become a regular for the O's in the seasons that followed where he made 80 appearances in all competitions, finding the net on two occasions.

Prior to returning to his boyhood club, Ling was at Dagenham under John Still, where he played 40 times and scored three times before the club went into financial issues and in swooped the O's.


