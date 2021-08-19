Dagenham & Redbridge sign young forward Aaron Blair

Published: 4:01 PM August 19, 2021

Forward Aaron Blair in pre-season action for Dagenham & Redbridge against Braintree - Credit: Dagenham & Redbridge

Dagenham & Redbridge have announced the signing of forward Aaron Blair ahead of their season opener away to Stockport County.

The 21-year-old has scored 100 goals in the last three seasons for Ongar and has impressed the Daggers during pre-season.

The forward looks will bolster manager Daryl McMahon’s forward options alongside the likes of Paul McCallum, Angelo Balanta, Scott Wilson and Josh Walker.

Forward Aaron Blair in pre-season action for Dagenham & Redbridge against Barking in the Borough Cup - Credit: Arfa Griffiths Photographers

Blair joins the club under the new apprenticeship scheme, designed to recruit young players in hopes to develop their abilities.

Manager Daryl McMahon said: "He came in every day since March, trained with us and showed real quality.

“He scores goals, he scored goals in pre-season, he scores goals in training, and he’s got a talent to really develop."

Head of Apprentices, John Gowens, said: "We see this as another step forward for Aaron, as it gives him a smooth transition into full-time senior first team football within a professional set-up.

"Hopefully Aaron will be one of many that we have coming through the club, as we have a rich history of developing young talent at Dagenham & Redbridge."