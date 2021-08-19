Dagenham & Redbridge sign young forward Aaron Blair
Dagenham & Redbridge have announced the signing of forward Aaron Blair ahead of their season opener away to Stockport County.
The 21-year-old has scored 100 goals in the last three seasons for Ongar and has impressed the Daggers during pre-season.
The forward looks will bolster manager Daryl McMahon’s forward options alongside the likes of Paul McCallum, Angelo Balanta, Scott Wilson and Josh Walker.
Blair joins the club under the new apprenticeship scheme, designed to recruit young players in hopes to develop their abilities.
Manager Daryl McMahon said: "He came in every day since March, trained with us and showed real quality.
“He scores goals, he scored goals in pre-season, he scores goals in training, and he’s got a talent to really develop."
Head of Apprentices, John Gowens, said: "We see this as another step forward for Aaron, as it gives him a smooth transition into full-time senior first team football within a professional set-up.
"Hopefully Aaron will be one of many that we have coming through the club, as we have a rich history of developing young talent at Dagenham & Redbridge."