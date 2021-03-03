Boss McMahon pleased to see his Dagenham side rewarded at Solihull Moors

Published: 1:58 PM March 3, 2021

Dagenham and Redbridge manager Daryl McMahon during Dagenham & Redbridge vs Altrincham, Vanarama National League Football at the Chigwell Construction Stadium on 12th December 2020 - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

Dagenham & Redbridge manager Daryl McMahon was pleased to see his side rewarded after putting in yet another good performance as they sealed a 1-0 win away to Solihull Moors.

A 57th minute goal from striker Paul McCallum helped Daggers sealed the victory against his former club and end his goal drought.

Dagenham have been performing well in recent weeks but still lacking results so the boss was pleased with the final outcome.

“It always feels good when you get three points and win, that’s for sure. It’s a lot better than losing or drawing obviously,” McMahon said.

“I thought the performance again was very good and I feel in the last four games in particular that we’ve strung together four very good performances.

“I felt that we’ve been unlucky with the defeats against both Sutton United and Yeovil Town. I don’t think we deserved them, but it’s good that the lads have stuck to what we’ve been doing, and we got what we deserved.”

McMahon felt his side created the better chances and defended well to limit the Moors to next to nothing.

“I thought we had two of the best ones to be honest, we had one definite big chance with a header from Macca, and he had another chance down the side.

“I felt in the first-half that we got into some really good positions around their box and maybe picked the wrong pass or lacked a bit of quality with a cross.

“We limited them to next to nothing, I thought we defended our box really well, and I think they had six or seven corners in the first-half and we defended every single one of them excellently.

“They have been very good at set-pieces and corners, Solihull this season, so we knew that was a big part of their game and we dealt with that really well.”

McCallum bagged his fifth goal of the season, having not scored since December, 15 in a 1-0 win over Torquay United.

“I don’t think it’s confidence, the last three seasons he has been the best number nine in the division, and he’s not got the goals that he would have wanted.

“We believe in him, he believes in himself, and we know that if we keep putting balls into the box that Paul McCallum is going to score.”

He added: “There was a statistic I saw this week that we are top of the division in putting passes into the final third. Hartlepool United, Boreham Wood, Notts County and Torquay United are the top four in the league.

“The other four are in the play-offs and we are obviously not where we want to be so we need to capitalise and take advantage of opportunities in the final third and we know we’ve got the players to do it.

“Angelo Balanta, Scott Wilson, Smudger (Tom Smith) coming in, Robbo (Matt Robinson), Rancey (Dean Rance), Westy (Myles Weston), Liam Gordon and I think it’s about all of us not just Paul McCallum.

“We get the ball into the final third most than anyone else and now we just need to show that bit of quality.”