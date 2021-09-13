News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Barking and Dagenham Post > Sport

Dagenham striker Aaron Blair joins Cheshunt on loan

Author Picture Icon

Jacob Ranson

Published: 1:13 PM September 13, 2021   
Forward Aaron Blair in pre-season action for Dagenham & Redbridge against Barking in the Borough Cup

Forward Aaron Blair in pre-season action for Dagenham & Redbridge against Barking in the Borough Cup - Credit: Arfa Griffiths Photographers

Dagenham & Redbridge striker Aaron Blair has joined Isthmian League Premier Division side Cheshunt, on a loan deal until January.

Blair joined the Daggers at the beginning of the 2021/22 campaign, having spent several months prior training with the club before getting a chance to impress on trial during this year’s pre-season campaign.

He did just that, scoring three times in eight games which was enough to earn a professional contract with the Daggers, joining as part of the club’s apprenticeship scheme.

Blair previously spent time at Ongar Town, where he racked up over 100 goals for the club.

The youngster will now head out on loan to get regular first-team action as he has found chances limited since the start of the new National League season began.

Dagenham & Redbridge FC
Non-League Football
Dagenham News

