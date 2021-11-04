Dagenham striker Paul McCallum handed further suspension
Dagenham & Redbridge striker Paul McCallum has been handed a further two match suspension.
As a result of an incident following the dismissal of McCallum during the FA Cup tie at Wealdstone, the striker has been charged by the FA of “Improper Conduct”.
Subsequently, the 28-year-old has been handed a further two match suspension from yesterday.
McCallum will miss out on the first round FA Cup clash with League Two side Salford City and the following league fixture against Maidenhead United before returning to action.
Manager Daryl McMahon said: "Macca has been charged with an incident after he was sent off against Wealdstone so he is going to miss the next two games, Salford and Maidenhead, then we'll welcome him back after that."
The forward will be a loss after already missing out on three games due to his original suspension.
McCallum has netted six times in the National League in just 11 appearances so far this campaign.
