Late penalty heartbreak for Daggers as they suffer defeat to Sutton United

Published: 9:09 PM February 23, 2021

Dagenham and Redbridge manager Daryl McMahon during Dagenham & Redbridge vs Altrincham, Vanarama National League Football at the Chigwell Construction Stadium on 12th December 2020

Dagenham & Redbridge suffered late heartbreak as Sutton United midfielder Harry Beautyman converted from the spot in the 93rd minute to seal a 2-1 win for the visitors.

A brace from Beautyman sealed the three points for the U’s and cancelled out Liam Gordon’s equaliser to keep them second in the National League at Victoria Road.

Daggers manager Daryl McMahon named an unchanged side from the 1-0 win over Bromley last week although they did welcome Paul McCallum and Mohammed Sagaf back from injury and onto the bench.

The hosts had a chance in the first minute of play as midfielder Matt Robinson headed over a Myles Weston cross before George Saunders then stabbed wide of the mark.

Myles Weston of Dagenham and Redbridge and Tom Hannigan of Altrincham during Dagenham & Redbridge vs Altrincham, Vanarama National League Football at the Chigwell Construction Stadium on 12th December 2020 - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

In the sixth minute of play the U’s had a big chance as a long throw found Harry Beautyman who sliced his effort wide.

Four minutes later striker Scott Wilson didn’t quite make clean contact with a Saunders cross and his effort was comfortable held by Sutton goalkeeper Dean Bouzanis.

Sutton striker Isaac Olaofe went down from a challenge from Callum Reynolds which saw them awarded a penalty.

Up stepped prolific midfielder Beautyman who converted from the spot to give his side a 1-0 lead in the 24th minute.

Daggers goalkeeper Elliot Justham had to make two fantastic saves in quick succession as David Ajiboye struck the first while the second was a deflection of his own player Charlee Adams.

Myles Weston, George Saunders and Adams all went close shortly after before Justham then once again had to make a save to deny Will Randall on the stroke of half-time.

Early in the second-half U’s forward Omar Bugiel goes for the acrobatics, but it was an easy save for Justham.

Elliot Justham of Dagenham and Redbridge during Dagenham & Redbridge vs Altrincham, Vanarama National League Football at the Chigwell Construction Stadium on 12th December 2020 - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

Defender Reynolds then had to block an effort from Olaofe as Sutton looked to double their lead at Victoria Road.

It then felt like De Ja Vu as Weston found Liam Gordon at the back post much like the Bromley game last time out as the left wing-back headed in from close range to level the score in the 62nd minute.

Weston then had a go himself as he drove the ball across the face of goal, but nobody in red was there to tap the ball home.

Matt Robinson then fired wide before defender Kenny Clark also had a shot from distance but the latter was blocked.

In the 86th minute Sutton forward Ajiboye fired over the crossbar as both sides looked for a winner in the match.

It was heartbreak for the hosts as Ajiboye was then brought down in stoppage time and Sutton were handed a second penalty of the match.

Former Leyton Orient academy product Beautyman stepped up and converted once again to seal a 2-1 win for the visitors.

Dagenham & Redbridge: Justham, Weston, Clark, Reynolds, Johnson, Gordon, Robinson, Adams (Deering 46), Rance, Saunders (McQueen 72), Wilson (McCallum 46).

Unused subs: Jones and Sagaf.

Sutton United: Bouzanis, Barden, John, Goodliffe, Milsom, Beautyman, Eastmond, Randal, Ajiboye, Bugiel, Olaofe.

Unused subs: Wyatt, Sho-Silva, Dundas, Davis, Browne.