Dagenham tie down Ibby Akanbi and Ryley Scott during break from action

Author Picture Icon

Jacob Ranson

Published: 9:42 AM December 13, 2021
Ibby Akanbi of Dagenham during Dagenham & Redbridge vs Eastleigh, Vanarama National League Football

Ibby Akanbi of Dagenham & Redbridge - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

Dagenham & Redbridge have used the break from action to tie down both Ibby Akanbi and Ryley Scott to contracts.

Daggers made the permanent signing of forward Ibby Akanbi until the end of the season and also tied down youngster Scott to a new longer contract. 

Akanbi joined originally on loan from Aldershot Town at the end of October on a deal that would see him at stay with the Daggers until late December. 

Since his arrival, the forward has netted three times in spectacular fashion, including an incredible effort from distance in our 4-1 away win at Maidenhead, and powerful efforts in the Daggers' 3-2 win over Grimsby and defeat to Concord Rangers respectively.  

Manager Daryl McMahon said: "Ibby's come back in here and done great things. Obviously we had him in pre-season and tried to keep him but the Aldershot move happened.  

“Things haven't quite worked out for him at Aldershot and we kept our eye on him, so when the opportunity arose to bring him back in we took it, and he's come in and done really well for us. 

"Ibby gives us a different option to what we already had in the forward line, he brings different qualities, and it helps that he's at a good age and we think he can really develop if he keeps his feet on the ground. He's got a bright future ahead of him." 

Ryley Scott joined the Daggers on a free in the summer, having spent time over in Portugal with Farense 101. 

Ryley Scott of Dagenham and Redbridge during Dagenham & Redbridge vs Wealdstone , Vanarama National

Ryley Scott of Dagenham and Redbridge

After a successful trial period with the Daggers, where Scott appeared several times during pre-season, Daryl McMahon signed the youngster ahead of the 2021/22 campaign. 

Scott has made four appearances for the Daggers this season, coming on a substitute during our draws with Wealdstone and Chesterfield as well as appearing in our wins against Southend and Grimsby. 

McMahon added: “Ryley’s a player that we brought in over the summer, and we think he’s got really good energy and quality – he just needs some game time now to bring it all together. 

“He’s a player who has shown real promise, both in training and when he’s got on the pitch in games. We feel that he’s a player that can really develop over the next couple of years with us.” 

Dagenham & Redbridge FC
Non-League Football
Dagenham News

