McMahon wants his Dagenham side to show their worth down the final stretch

Published: 8:00 AM April 5, 2021

Dagenham & Redbridge manager Daryl McMahon wants his side to show their worth as they head into the final 12 fixtures of the season.

Daggers will welcome Aldershot Town to Victoria Road on Bank Holiday Monday on the back of a 2-1 defeat to Hartlepool United.

The boss insists the squad must play to ensure their futures at the club as McMahon will have one eye on next season in the final stretch of games.

“I want us to have that relentless mindset from now until the end of the season both individually and collectively,” McMahon said.

“There is players within the side that are out of contract. I think it’s 17 people out of contracts so people have a lot to show and we owe performances as well.

“We’ve grown into a team, there is no point being the team we have for the last two months, where everyone says Dagenham look a decent team without kicking on.”

Although Dagenham do expect a very tough but are determined to get one back on the Shots for earlier this season.

“I expect them to be similar in terms of energy, legs, hungry and they’re a young team but what they will see is a totally different team to last time.

“We’re nothing like we were when we played Aldershot earlier this season. It’s taken us a while to get to the stage that we are now for various reasons.

“We’re now starting to look like the team that we hoped we’d be earlier in the season and we’re looking at these last 12 games now to push on and show everyone what we’re all about starting with Aldershot.

“We’ll see wherever that takes us and use it as preparation for next season.

“It’s a game that we know will be tough but one that we want to right some wrongs.

“At Aldershot I thought that was one of the worst performances that we’ve put on this season especially in the first 45 minutes.”