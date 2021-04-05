Dagenham manager McMahon felt his side got what they deserved in defeat to Aldershot

Published: 6:50 PM April 5, 2021

Dagenham & Redbridge manager Daryl McMahon felt his side got what they deserved as they put in a poor performance as they lost 2-0 to Aldershot Town.

Goals either side of the half-time break from Mohamed Bettamer and Jon Nouble sealed the points for Danny Searle’s men at Victoria Road on Bank Holiday Monday.

That result sees them slip back down to 17th in the National League table and put them well adrift of chasing the pack.

“I thought we were poor today (Monday), we’ve had a few months of being very consistent with our performances regardless of the results, but I thought we were way off what we have been and we got what we deserved really,” McMahon said.

“In the final third we were poor and made bad decisions. We looked a bit tired, look edgy with the ball at times, which we haven’t been.

You may also want to watch:

“There was lots of things wrong with the performance that we need to put right for Saturday.”

He added: “The performance was nowhere near the level that we expect, it’s one bad performance out of the last 12, 13 or even 14 but nonetheless it’s disappointing.”

The boss was not looking for excuses when questioned about missing the likes of Myles Weston and Elliott Johnson for the match as well as some suspect refereeing decisions.

“You lose Westy and Johnno they’re good players, but we’ve got good players coming in as well, so I wouldn’t use that as an excuse.

“The players that were on the pitch today (Monday) are all good players, they’ve all shown across the season that they’re good players, and we just never got going as well as Aldershot made it difficult for us by defending deep.”

He added: “Maybe, it is an excuse if we said that, we’ve got old enough and experienced enough players to know that when you’re in that situation they should know what to do. Maybe one or two decisions weren’t correct but they happen in every game.

“You can’t get frustrated and lose your head about that. You’ve got to do your job and I just felt we didn’t do that which was disappointing.”

They did however concede two poor goals in McMahon’s opinion and he said: “Two poor goals, the first one was a counter attack, and the second one was like a Sunday League goal. It was a poor one to concede.”

They now travel away to Bromley on Saturday as they look to response from that Aldershot Town defeat.



