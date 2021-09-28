McMahon wants to continue building something special at Dagenham

Published: 10:00 AM September 28, 2021

Dagenham & Redbridge boss Daryl McMahon wants to continue building something special at the club after impressive start to the new season.

Daggers sit top of the league table after eight games as they head into a busy week as they host Altrincham at Victoria Road on Saturday before then making the trip to Woking on Tuesday evening.

They’ve sealed six wins, one draw and just one defeat in the opening run of fixtures as they picked up from where they left off last campaign.

“We’ve played good football so far this season. We finished last season strongly as well and I think we’re trying to build something here that people can come and enjoy. Watch some attacking football,” McMahon said.

“We have lads that care for the club and work really hard for the club.”

You may also want to watch:

Boss McMahon has almost a fully fit squad to choose from with captain Angelo Balanta even edging closer to a return.

Angelo Balanta of Dagenham and Redbridge

“Angelo is back in training. I expect him to be back for the Altrincham game.”

Although he faces a tough task of getting back into the starting line-up with Paul McCallum, Josh Walker and Scott Wilson all in good form.

The Colombian may have to settle for a place on the bench to begin with and wait for his chance to break back in after a lengthy injury has seen him feature just once so far this season.

Midfielder Joey Jones returned from a shoulder injury to play in the win over Solihull Moors and he is already setting the bar high after his return.

“We are all slowly, more and more as the games go on believing in ourselves. We’re here to win the league and I think we’ve got good enough players to do that,” Jones said.

“The more games that go by where we perform like that we will believe more that we’re going to win it.

“Everyone is hungry to score and when we get three or four everyone wants to get on the score sheet.”

The midfielder was also keen to thank the fans for their support so far this season.

“The fans have been brilliant, we’re going to need them all season.”