Balanta and Rance back in contention for Dagenham as they host Altrincham

Published: 12:31 PM October 1, 2021

Angelo Balanta netted the winner for Dagenham & Redbridge against Torquay United at Victoria Road - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

Angelo Balanta and Dean Rance will be back in contention for Dagenham & Redbridge as they host Altrincham this weekend.

Daggers will welcome Phil Parkinson’s men to Victoria Road on Saturday as they bid to continue their positive start to the new season, which sees them sitting top of the National League table.

Balanta and Rance has barely featured this campaign due to injury but are both back available for selection with just Harry Phipps side lined at present.

Although forward Aaron Blair and goalkeeper Josh Strizovic are both out on loan – meaning they are unavailable.

“Angelo is back in training, he’s trained fully this week, so he’ll be available for Saturday. Dean Rance is back out on the pitch. Hopefully he’ll be available.

You may also want to watch:

“We’ve only really got Phippsy in there at the minute.”

Manager Daryl McMahon knows Altrincham will be no push overs and will set out a clear game plan as they look to upset his side.

“They’re a very well organised team, they move the ball well, love to play through the thirds and I think Phil has done a terrific job since he’s been there.

“They gave us two tough games last season, home and away, they’ve recruited some good players.

“They’ve got real experience and quality through their ranks. We know it will be a difficult game as they’ve had a fantastic start to the season.

“We’re looking forward to it, looking forward to testing ourselves against a different opposition.”

The boss also revealed confidence is high after their 5-1 win over Solihull Moors but knows they have plenty to still to work on from that fixture.

“Confidence is high, we’ve had a good start to the season, we are very aware that last week was a very difficult game and there is lots of things to improve on.

“The first hour was a closely fought contest and then the last half hour we kicked on.”