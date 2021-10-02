Clinical Dagenham are back ahead of Altrincham clash

Published: 11:35 AM October 2, 2021

That’s more like it! I hoped in the last column that next time you’d read this blog we’d be top of the league and here we are.

A thumping 5-1 victory in front of a home Victoria Road crowd was an overwhelming response to the first defeat of the season; it saw the return of the free-scoring, clinical Daggers side we’ve got to know in recent weeks.



The goals came from familiar figures, yet another familiar feature for the hosts was falling behind, which we’ve done in nigh on every game this season. The net bulged and the 49 travelling fans cheered, and I recall thinking ‘here we go, now that customary goal has gone in, we can go and pick up all three points.’



The reply was equally characteristic of Dagenham’s 2021/22 season as we did indeed get back into it, ultimately securing all three points. It was the sixth win of the season and the biggest following a fantastic last 15 minutes; where 3 goals were scored.



I can’t get enough of watching this team right now, like many supporters, hence why it seemed a perfect time for a fans’ forum. Minimal complaints and only good vibes in the Ted Hardy Suite as the Americans reunited with supporters and Daryl’s praises were sung.



The key take-aways for me were the reassurances that no players will be sold this season and on incomings - there may have to be some - but the panel were all too wary of impacting on team chemistry.



When I spoke to Executive Chairman Peter Freund back in the summer he spoke of the importance of such signings to boost the team - bringing something new to the side - refreshing.



There was also an ounce of caution around the Daggers’ brilliant start, highlighting that there’s a way to go, but not undermining the scintillating football by any means.



However, we have to keep this going, starting with Altrincham at home today who come into this one of the back of a 4-1 victory against King’s Lynn.



This was on Tuesday, so McMahon’s men have had longer to prepare, plus we’re favourites on paper. But, it proves that the Robins will prove a tough opposition and we’ll have to play well to maintain top spot.



It’s then back to away days as we travel to Woking on Tuesday night, who aren’t in the best of form, 3 defeats in their last 5. I believe we’ll be able to see off the Cardinals on the road if we put in a competent display, with the quality we possess.



The big team news around this week is the return of Angelo Balanta to the team after his opening day injury has kept him out for around 5 weeks. Although, as was mentioned at the fans’ forum, this brings about a selection headache for Daryl McMahon.



Personally I struggle to see, despite the immense quality the Colombian possesses, how he can get into the Starting XI at the minute. The forward line have been flawless and to disrupt that could disrupt results, but with the two fixtures this week - I’m sure he’ll feature - be that off the bench or otherwise.



Regardless, so long as we are top come next Saturday, I don’t care who takes us to the six points. Until then, Come On You Daggers!

