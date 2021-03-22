Dagenham boss McMahon delighted to seal win at Altrincham in tough conditions

Published: 10:30 AM March 22, 2021

Dagenham & Redbridge manager Daryl McMahon was delighted that his side managed to deal with tough conditions to seal a 1-0 win over Altrincham.

Will Wright's superb free-kick earned Daggers three vital National League points on their travels on Saturday.

“It was a very good performance away from home at a tough place to go, it was an easy pitch, and I thought we started the game really well,” McMahon said.

“We dominated that first half and then Altrincham started the second half really well, but I thought we turned it after 10 or 15 minutes to get back on top ourselves, and then we got our goal and I thought we hung onto it really well.

“Across the season we’ve shown we can defend, we’ve had quite a few clean sheets, and particularly away from home we’ve had a few 1-0 wins but it’s imperative then when you take that lead you protect your own goal and I thought we've done that really well.”

You may also want to watch:

Former Ebbsfleet United manager McMahon was full of praise for defender Wright who bagged the win for the Victoria Road outfit.

“It was an outstanding free-kick from Will, he has got that in his locker, and I think by his own high standards with some of the free-kicks that he has had, he has not been to his level," he added.

“He had a very good shot in the first half from a free-kick as well, then the goal was outstanding. More impressive from Will was probably his overall performance. I thought he defended really well and made a great block late on in the game.”

The substitutes also came off the bench to make an impact with Mauro Vilhete and Darren McQueen creating energy.

“I’ve said this the last six, seven or eight games when we’ve hit this decent form, those substitutes in that period have always been important," said McMahon.

"The squad has been important. We’ve had people coming in and out of the squad, but togetherness of the group has been excellent.

“They impact the game, come on with an intensity to help the team win the game, and I thought all of the substitutes did that.

“Mauro, who probably had the longest, was excellent. He got on the ball, took us up the pitch, and showed real flashes of his quality that he has got."