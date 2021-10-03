Poor second-half proved costly says Daggers boss McMahon

Published: 10:02 AM October 3, 2021

Angelo Balanta of Dagenham & Redbridge FC heads over during Dagenham & Redbridge vs Altrincham, Vanarama National League Football at the Chigwell Construction Stadium on 2nd October 2021 - Credit: David Loveday/TGS Photo

Dagenham & Redbridge manager Daryl McMahon felt poor second-half display proved costly as they suffered a late 3-2 defeat at home to Altrincham.

Josh Hancock levelled for the Robins three minutes from time but Dan Mooney's 94th minute strike knocked the Daggers off the top of the National League.

The boss knows his side must manage games better even when not at their best.

“I’m gutted with the second-half, I thought first-half we were outstanding, some of the football we played was terrific,” McMahon said.

during Dagenham & Redbridge vs Altrincham, Vanarama National League Football at the Chigwell Construction Stadium on 2nd October 2021 - Credit: David Loveday/TGS Photo

“Second-half we were way below where we expect to be, in saying that as well in the 86th and 87th minute we’re winning the game 2-1, so we’ve got to manage the game better and see it out.

“Disappointed, I thought Altrincham were outstanding second-half, I want to give them credit as they played some fantastic football.

“We knew before the game that they’re a difficult team to beat, they’ve started the season well themselves, and we’ve got to learn from that.

“I’ve said this many times, never get too high and never get too low across the football season, but we need to learn from that last six or seven minutes.”

Matt Robinson of Dagenham & Redbridge FC scores the second Goal and celebrates during Dagenham & Redbridge vs Altrincham, Vanarama National League Football at the Chigwell Construction Stadium on 2nd October 2021 - Credit: David Loveday/TGS Photo

Callum Reynolds scored an own goal in the 10th minute despite a strong start from the hosts but McMahon wasn’t fussed about that as he knew they would strike back at that stage.

“I would have to look at it back to be honest, it’s only a short time after the game, and I can’t remember everything that happened in the game.

“In terms of conceding the goal and how we started, it was probably the best that we’ve started. I thought from the first minute we dominated the ball and we were very good in that first-half. It was only a matter of time before we scored.

“I was more disappointed with the second-half, I don’t think we played with the weather conditions as well as we could have done.

“Sometimes the game is not going to go how we want it to as a group and we need to deal with that better.”