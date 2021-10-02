Dagenham suffer first home defeat to Altrincham

Published: 5:15 PM October 2, 2021 Updated: 10:30 PM October 2, 2021

Dagenaham players dejected at the final whistle during Dagenham & Redbridge vs Altrincham, Vanarama National League Football at the Chigwell Construction Stadium on 2nd October 2021 - Credit: David Loveday/TGS Photo

Dagenham & Redbridge suffer first home defeat of the season as they lost 3-2 to Altrincham.

Daryl McMahon’s side started the game the better of the two, after dominating possession Matt Robinson lined up a shot from distance which wasn’t going to trouble Thompson in the Altrincham goal.

Despite that, the visitors took the lead after a Joel Senior cross was accidentally converted by defender Callum Reynolds after taking a wicked deflection.

Matt Robinson was again involved in the action, this time his header across goal hits the post and is cleared by Jake Moult in the Robins defence.

during Dagenham & Redbridge vs Altrincham, Vanarama National League Football at the Chigwell Construction Stadium on 2nd October 2021 - Credit: David Loveday/TGS Photo

Will Wright came agonisingly close to levelling the score from range, but his free kick was brilliantly kept out with a fingertip save by Tony Thompson.

Mauro Vilhete was on hand to draw the Daggers level, after Josh Walker was able to get past his man and drive towards the near post, cutting the ball back across the face of the goal towards Mauro who was able to convert from close range!

Less than 10 minutes later, the Daggers were ahead! This time, Matt Robinson was there to tap home after his original header ricocheted of the back of an Altrincham defender.

Callum Reynolds during Dagenham & Redbridge vs Altrincham, Vanarama National League Football at the Chigwell Construction Stadium on 2nd October 2021 - Credit: David Loveday/TGS Photo

The Daggers started the second half well, as Mo Sagaf’s low driven shot outside the area was gathered by Thompson.

Dagenham somehow failed to make it three after Myles Weston had a shot from 5 yards saved and his follow up header was cleared off the line.

Dan Mooney had Altrincham’s first real chance of the second half, his strike from the edge of the penalty area trickled just wide of Justham’s goal.

Ryan Colclough followed that up with a strike of his own, controlling the ball before unleashing an effort from the edge of the box with near pin-point accuracy as his strike cannoned off the crossbar.

Altrincham controlled the game from there, as Dan Mooney had yet another go at goal but this time is kept out by the post on Justham’s far side.

Altrincham did eventually equalise through substitute Josh Hancock, after Ryan Colclough laid the ball off to the midfielder, his effort beating Justham and levelling the scoring.

Dan Mooney finally got the goal he was after with the last kick of the game, as the ball was squared to him in line with the penalty spot, which was enough for him to strike past Justham.

Dagenham: Justham, Wright, Reynolds, Johnson, Weston, Sagaf, Jones (Balanta 72’), Robinson, Vilhete, Walker (Ling, 83’), McCallum

Unused subs: Clark, Wilson, Scott.