Dagenham boss McMahon impressed by Bromley's business this summer

Published: 4:00 PM August 26, 2021

Dagenham & Redbridge manager Daryl McMahon full of praise for the recruitment done by Bromley during the summer as he expects a tough test in their National League home opener.

Daggers will welcome The Ravens to Victoria Road on Saturday before then making the short trip away to Barnet on Bank Holiday Monday on the back of a huge 3-1 win over Stockport County last weekend.

Andy Woodman has brought in the likes of Louis Dennis, Corey Whitely, Joe Partington and a number of youngsters to bolster their squad which has impressed McMahon.

“Tough, I think Andy has done a great job since he’s gone in there, they’ve recruited some good players this summer,” the boss admitted.

“Louis Dennis and Corey Whitely. They’ve got Cheeky (Michael Cheek), Luke Coulson, Chris Bush have played for me. Billy Bingham another ex-Dagenham as well. We know the team really well.

“They’ve got a strong group, very well organised, and very good at set-pieces. Very big and strong, so we know it will be a tough game, and it’s another one against a team that was in the play-offs last year. We can pit our wits against them.”

It is the first game back at Victoria Road with fans returning at full capacity after playing last season behind closed doors with owners Peter B Freund and Craig Unger expected to be in attendance.

“All we can control is the performance, I think I said this last week, you want a good performance then you hope the result follows.

“All we can do as a group is go out work hard, be organised, enjoy the game and perform to the best of our ability.

“Training has been good, it’s always positive after a win on a Saturday, everyone has come in with a bright mood all week.

“We’ve focused, we’re aware it’s only one match out of 44, it was a good performance and one that we want to build on. We’ve got a tough game on Saturday and we’re looking forward to it.”

The only negative news out of the opening week is that captain Angelo Balanta is expected to be side lined for a lengthy period of time.

“He’s had a scan, we’re waiting for the results on that, he’ll be unavailable for the foreseeable future I think there is no doubt about that.”