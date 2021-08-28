Dagenham boss McMahon staying grounded after Bromley victory

Published: 6:57 PM August 28, 2021

Myles Weston of Dagenham scores the fourth goal for his team and celebrates during Dagenham & Redbridge vs Bromley, Vanarama National League Football at the Chigwell Construction Stadium on 28th August 2021 - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

Dagenham & Redbridge manager Daryl McMahon is staying grounded despite going top of the National League with a 4-2 victory over Bromley.

Byron Webster opened the scoring for the Ravens, but goals from Josh Walker, Paul McCallum, Matt Robinson and Myles Weston made it back-to-back wins for the Daggers at Victoria Road - despite a late consolation goal from Michael Cheek.

Dagenham players celebrate after Matt Robinson scores their third goal during Dagenham & Redbridge vs Bromley, Vanarama National League Football at the Chigwell Construction Stadium on 28th August 2021 - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

The boss insists they’ve had to work extremely hard for those victories and will have to continue to do so in the coming weeks and months.

“It was a really good performance from start to finish, we played some good football, and showed some good energy. Good courage to get on the ball and play.

“We kept to our beliefs and showed our identity of how we want to play and what we want to look like.

You may also want to watch:

“It’s two games against two sides that finished in the play-offs last year. We knew it was going to be a tough start and it has been a tough start.

“People will look at the scores and think otherwise, but we’ve worked really hard to win these two games, and you have to work really hard in every game at this level that’s what it is like.”

Paul McCallum of Dagenham scores the second goal for his team and celebrates during Dagenham & Redbridge vs Bromley, Vanarama National League Football at the Chigwell Construction Stadium on 28th August 2021 - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

Myles Weston came off the bench in the 56th minute with the score at 1-1 and he nabbed a goal and an assist.

“I signed Westy at Ebbsfleet years ago and he was my first signing here. He’s a fantastic character, whether he starts or he’s a substitute, he never sulks. Ultra professional and you know when you bring him on for that period today (Saturday) that he is going to cause them problems with his power, pace and directness.”

Dagenham have gone 1-0 down in both matches, but the boss is not overly concerned.

“It’s not something we need to look at I don’t think. It was a free-kick, last week they had Paddy Madden and John Rooney in the box, two good players so that happens.

“If we go a goal up, I'm not all of a sudden going to think that we are going to win the game. We played some good stuff and kept to our beliefs.”