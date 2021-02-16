Dagenham move up the table with narrow win over London rivals Bromley

Published: 8:55 PM February 16, 2021

Dagenham & Redbridge moved up to 16th in the National League table with a narrow 1-0 victory over Bromley thanks to a 25th minute strike from Liam Gordon.

Daggers ended a four game winless run as they look to start turning their fortunes around after an extremely slow start to the season.

Youngster George Saunders whipped in a ball towards striker Scott Wilson, but it was over the head of the forward in the second minute of play before shortly after midfielder Dean Rance had an effort blocked as Dagenham ramped up the early pressure.

Right wing-back Myles Weston then put in a few crosses which former Daggers shot-stopper Mark Cousins was equal to with one ending up at the feet of Matt Robinson but he failed to capitalise.

Charlee Adams was the next to try his luck as he fired wide of the target before former Hornchurch winger Saunders picked out Weston who looked to find Wilson but missed the striker ever so slightly.

Dagenham did eventually take the lead in the 25th minute as left wing-back Liam Gordon found the back of the net at the far post.

Saunders then continued to cause problems for the Bromley defence as he looked to double the hosts lead but his effort was cleared away.

Dagenham & Redbridge winger George Saunders in action against King's Lynn Town - Credit: Griffiths Photographers

Bromley then changed the momentum of the game whipping in a few dangerous crosses but they amounted to nothing before they had a free-kick thanks to Jack Bridge flicked wide of the goal.

In the 41st minute Kenny Clark gave away a free-kick of the edge of the penalty area where Bridge stepped up once again but failed to pick out any of his team-mates.

The Ravens Harry Forster drove into the box but lost his footing and went down in pain leaving him having to be replaced by Ben Williamson just before the half-time whistle.

Four minutes into the second-half Bromley had a penalty appeal turned down as Courtney Duffus surged into the box before going down.

Shortly after former Barnet midfielder Adams struck the ball from distance but Cousins made the save to keep the score line at 1-0.

In the 58th minute striker Michael Cheek met a Frankie Raymond free-kick with a header but it was comfortably saved by Dagenham goalkeeper Elliott Justham.

The Ravens went close once again as Duffus brushed Callum Reynolds aside and shot from a tight angle but once again Justham pulled off a save.

Matt Robinson tried his luck for the hosts from the edge of the box with eight minutes left to play but his shot was blocked.

Dagenham substitute Darren McQueen came off the bench to replace Wilson in the 84th minute and had an instant impact but he fired his shot straight into the hands of Cousins.

Dagenham & Redbridge: Justham, Weston, Clark, Reynolds, Johnson, Gordon, Robinson, Adams (Croll 90+1), Rance, Saunders (Deering 86), Wilson (McQueen 84).

Unused subs: Eleftheriou and Wright.

Bromley: Cousins, Kizzi (Coulson 60), Webster, Holland, Bush, Forster (Williamson 45), Raymond (Bingham 65), Trotter, Bridge, Duffus, Cheek.

Unused subs: Alabi and Roberts.