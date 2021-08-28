News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Barking and Dagenham Post > Sport

Match Report

National League

Dagenham & Redbridge F.C

4

Josh Walker (36)

Paul McCallum (61)

Matt Robinson (72)

Myles Weston (86)

Bromley F.C

2

Byron Webster (7)

Michael Cheek (90)

Dagenham fight back to seal comfortable victory over Bromley

Author Picture Icon

Jacob Ranson

Published: 4:53 PM August 28, 2021   
Josh Walker of Dagenham goes close during Dagenham & Redbridge vs Bromley, Vanarama National League

Josh Walker of Dagenham goes close during Dagenham & Redbridge vs Bromley, Vanarama National League Football at the Chigwell Construction Stadium on 28th August 2021 - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

Dagenham & Redbridge fought back to seal a comfortable 4-2 victory over Bromley in the National League.

Byron Webster opened the scoring for the Ravens, but goals from Josh Walker, Paul McCallum, Matt Robinson and Myles Weston made it back-to-back wins for the Daggers at Victoria Road - despite a late consolation goal from Michael Cheek.

Daggers were forced into one change as Josh Walker came in to replace the injured Angelo Balanta from their 3-1 victory over Stockport County on the opening day of the season. 

Mauro Vilhete of Dagenham during Dagenham & Redbridge vs Bromley, Vanarama National League Football

Mauro Vilhete of Dagenham during Dagenham & Redbridge vs Bromley, Vanarama National League Football at the Chigwell Construction Stadium on 28th August 2021 - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

Bromley attacker Louis Dennis drove down the right, cut across the box before shooting, but his effort was held by Elliot Justham as the visitors had the first chance of the match in the fourth minute. 

The Ravens were awarded a free-kick when Sam Ling brought down Corey Whitely in a dangerous position. 

You may also want to watch:

Former Leyton Orient man Dennis whipped in a free-kick that took a deflection into the path of Byron Webster who nodded it beyond Justham in the seventh minute of play. 

Byron Webster of Bromley scores the first goal for his team and celebrates during Dagenham & Redbrid

Byron Webster of Bromley scores the first goal for his team and celebrates during Dagenham & Redbridge vs Bromley, Vanarama National League Football at the Chigwell Construction Stadium on 28th August 2021 - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

The hosts finally started to grow into the game after a slow start, aided by Webster bringing down Josh Walker, as he tried to turn on his marker. 

Most Read

  1. 1 15 films, ads and TV shows shot in Barking and Dagenham
  2. 2 'A gem among its neighbours': Barking terrace scoops award from RIBA
  3. 3 Barking and Dagenham furniture shop owner fined for dumping mattresses
  1. 4 Queen's Hospital birth centre to close temporarily for critical care unit build
  2. 5 Travel round-up: Road and rail disruptions across east London next week
  3. 6 Man attacked and robbed in Chadwell Heath
  4. 7 Barking and Dagenham campaign calls for public street harassment to be criminalised
  5. 8 Dagenham man charged with conspiracy to control prostitution
  6. 9 Rights group criticises plan to extend Heathway anti-social behaviour order
  7. 10 Barking and Dagenham CPZ charges criticised as 'cynical money grab'

Defender Will Wright found Paul McCallum with his free-kick. The striker got his head to it before Bromley cleared for a corner. 

In the 24th minute McCallum was played through on goal by Josh Walker, but Omar Sowunmi done well to slide in and prevent an equaliser. 

Mauro Vilhete of Dagenham and Billy Bingham of Bromley during Dagenham & Redbridge vs Bromley, Vanar

Mauro Vilhete of Dagenham and Billy Bingham of Bromley during Dagenham & Redbridge vs Bromley, Vanarama National League Football at the Chigwell Construction Stadium on 28th August 2021 - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

The Ravens then had a spell of pressure as Dennis raced into three Daggers players, where he ran out of room, but Joey Jones brought him down giving Bromley a free-kick on the edge of the box. 

Chris Bush fired the free-kick into the wall before Bromley then had three consecutive corners where they continued to test Daryl McMahon’s men. 

Paul McCallum of Dagenham goes close during Dagenham & Redbridge vs Bromley, Vanarama National Leagu

Paul McCallum of Dagenham goes close during Dagenham & Redbridge vs Bromley, Vanarama National League Football at the Chigwell Construction Stadium on 28th August 2021 - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

A great link-up play across the park from Dagenham led to Sam Ling finding former Barnet forward Walker inside the box where he poked the ball beyond Mark Cousins to make it 1-1 in the 36th minute. 

Daggers nearly made it two after a series of headers in the danger area, but Josh Walker headed just wide of the post.  

Billy Bingham of Bromley and Josh Walker of Dagenham during Dagenham & Redbridge vs Bromley, Vanaram

Billy Bingham of Bromley and Josh Walker of Dagenham during Dagenham & Redbridge vs Bromley, Vanarama National League Football at the Chigwell Construction Stadium on 28th August 2021 - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

Bromley nearly took the lead in the 55th minute as a short corner caught Daggers out, as Dennis found Webster, but the defender's header hit the post and Justham collected.

Substitute Myles Weston made an instant impact as he burnt past Chris Bush down the right and threaded the ball across the box for McCallum who tapped home to give Dagenham a 2-1 lead in the 61st minute.

Paul McCallum of Dagenham scores the second goal for his team and celebrates during Dagenham & Redbr

Paul McCallum of Dagenham scores the second goal for his team and celebrates during Dagenham & Redbridge vs Bromley, Vanarama National League Football at the Chigwell Construction Stadium on 28th August 2021 - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

The hosts then made it 3-1 as a Will Wright free-kick fell towards Mohammed Sagaf on the edge of the box, who laid the ball off to Vilhete whose shot was a soft one, but it fell into the path of Robinson who found the net.

Weston then ran the length of the pitch before smashing the ball home to seal a 4-1 victory for Dagenham with four minutes left to play.

Dagenham & Redbridge (3-5-2): Justham, Wright, Reynolds, Johnson, Ling (Weston 56), Sagaf (Phipps 81), Jones, Robinson, Vilhete, Walker (Saunders 74), McCallum.  

Unused subs: Clark and Scott. 

Bromley (4-3-3): Cousins, Bush, Sowunmi, Webster, Partington, Bingham, Trotter, Arthurs (Forster 55), Whitely (Alabi 64), Cheek, Dennis (O'Brien 73).

Unused subs: Skeffington and Stevenson. 

Dagenham & Redbridge FC
Non-League Football

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Snaresbrook Crown Court

Crime

Man charged with string of offences after Dagenham house fire

Jon King

Author Picture Icon
ripple road

Crime

Man arrested after pedestrian allegedly hit by car in Barking

Jon King

Author Picture Icon
Barking and Dagenham College student Daivam Djassi

Education

How moving to Dagenham helped this aspiring pilot to pursue his dream

Andrew Brookes

Author Picture Icon
bridge

Footbridge's name revealed after vote - and it isn't Bridgy McBridgeface

Jon King

Author Picture Icon