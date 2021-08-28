Dagenham fight back to seal comfortable victory over Bromley

Published: 4:53 PM August 28, 2021

Josh Walker of Dagenham goes close during Dagenham & Redbridge vs Bromley, Vanarama National League Football at the Chigwell Construction Stadium on 28th August 2021 - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

Dagenham & Redbridge fought back to seal a comfortable 4-2 victory over Bromley in the National League.

Byron Webster opened the scoring for the Ravens, but goals from Josh Walker, Paul McCallum, Matt Robinson and Myles Weston made it back-to-back wins for the Daggers at Victoria Road - despite a late consolation goal from Michael Cheek.

Daggers were forced into one change as Josh Walker came in to replace the injured Angelo Balanta from their 3-1 victory over Stockport County on the opening day of the season.

Mauro Vilhete of Dagenham during Dagenham & Redbridge vs Bromley, Vanarama National League Football at the Chigwell Construction Stadium on 28th August 2021 - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

Bromley attacker Louis Dennis drove down the right, cut across the box before shooting, but his effort was held by Elliot Justham as the visitors had the first chance of the match in the fourth minute.

The Ravens were awarded a free-kick when Sam Ling brought down Corey Whitely in a dangerous position.

You may also want to watch:

Former Leyton Orient man Dennis whipped in a free-kick that took a deflection into the path of Byron Webster who nodded it beyond Justham in the seventh minute of play.

Byron Webster of Bromley scores the first goal for his team and celebrates during Dagenham & Redbridge vs Bromley, Vanarama National League Football at the Chigwell Construction Stadium on 28th August 2021 - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

The hosts finally started to grow into the game after a slow start, aided by Webster bringing down Josh Walker, as he tried to turn on his marker.

Defender Will Wright found Paul McCallum with his free-kick. The striker got his head to it before Bromley cleared for a corner.

In the 24th minute McCallum was played through on goal by Josh Walker, but Omar Sowunmi done well to slide in and prevent an equaliser.

Mauro Vilhete of Dagenham and Billy Bingham of Bromley during Dagenham & Redbridge vs Bromley, Vanarama National League Football at the Chigwell Construction Stadium on 28th August 2021 - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

The Ravens then had a spell of pressure as Dennis raced into three Daggers players, where he ran out of room, but Joey Jones brought him down giving Bromley a free-kick on the edge of the box.

Chris Bush fired the free-kick into the wall before Bromley then had three consecutive corners where they continued to test Daryl McMahon’s men.

Paul McCallum of Dagenham goes close during Dagenham & Redbridge vs Bromley, Vanarama National League Football at the Chigwell Construction Stadium on 28th August 2021 - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

A great link-up play across the park from Dagenham led to Sam Ling finding former Barnet forward Walker inside the box where he poked the ball beyond Mark Cousins to make it 1-1 in the 36th minute.

Daggers nearly made it two after a series of headers in the danger area, but Josh Walker headed just wide of the post.

Billy Bingham of Bromley and Josh Walker of Dagenham during Dagenham & Redbridge vs Bromley, Vanarama National League Football at the Chigwell Construction Stadium on 28th August 2021 - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

Bromley nearly took the lead in the 55th minute as a short corner caught Daggers out, as Dennis found Webster, but the defender's header hit the post and Justham collected.

Substitute Myles Weston made an instant impact as he burnt past Chris Bush down the right and threaded the ball across the box for McCallum who tapped home to give Dagenham a 2-1 lead in the 61st minute.

Paul McCallum of Dagenham scores the second goal for his team and celebrates during Dagenham & Redbridge vs Bromley, Vanarama National League Football at the Chigwell Construction Stadium on 28th August 2021 - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

The hosts then made it 3-1 as a Will Wright free-kick fell towards Mohammed Sagaf on the edge of the box, who laid the ball off to Vilhete whose shot was a soft one, but it fell into the path of Robinson who found the net.

Weston then ran the length of the pitch before smashing the ball home to seal a 4-1 victory for Dagenham with four minutes left to play.

Dagenham & Redbridge (3-5-2): Justham, Wright, Reynolds, Johnson, Ling (Weston 56), Sagaf (Phipps 81), Jones, Robinson, Vilhete, Walker (Saunders 74), McCallum.

Unused subs: Clark and Scott.

Bromley (4-3-3): Cousins, Bush, Sowunmi, Webster, Partington, Bingham, Trotter, Arthurs (Forster 55), Whitely (Alabi 64), Cheek, Dennis (O'Brien 73).

Unused subs: Skeffington and Stevenson.